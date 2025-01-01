WILKES-BARRE — The Lalas, one of the best in burlesque, are set to perform an equally hilarious and sexy show in the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday, February 14.

Doors for this special Valentine’s Day performance open at 7:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Guests must be 21+ to attend this show.

Tickets can also be purchased on Ticketmaster and can also be paid with Momentum Dollars and all other forms of payment at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office lat the Hotel Front Desk, subject to availability. Special cocktail seating is also available for guests, which provides an upgraded front row experience and tableside beverage service.

The Lalas will have guests at the edge of their seat, jaw dropped, and hootin’ and hollerin’ like they’ve never thought possible on the evening of February 14. Perfect for Valentine’s date night, singles night out, or just looking to see some empowered women rock the stage, The Lalas is the show is sure to deliver.

It’s 75 minutes of Classic Rock & Blues music, perfectly choreographed dance moves, and so much fringe guests will wonder how they got it all on the plane. The Los Angeles based women are all full-time working pros in the biz. The Lalas have been seen on so many TV shows, commercials, films, and touring with pop artists. No two shows are ever alike, so guests are always in for a treat!

Additionally, guests looking for the full Valentine’s Day experience at Mohegan Pennsylvania can book a special hotel package which includes an overnight stay, dinner for two, tickets to The Lalas, and chocolate covered strawberries delivered to the room. For more details and to book this hotel package, guests can visit moheganpa.com.

The Hive Taphouse will also feature a Valentine’s Day special for $75 that features an appetizer to share, choice of soup or salad, two entrées, and a decadent desert to share.

App choices are Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Classic Shrimp Cocktail, or Margarita Flatbread followed by either a House salad, Classic Ceaser Salad, or Lobster Bisque.

The main entrée offers guests either a Neptune’s Kiss: Twin jumbo lump crab cakes with cognac stone ground mustard aioli, Cupid’s Steakhouse; 12-oz. carved prime rib of beef served with classis au jus and horseradish cream sauce, or The Love Shack: Twin pan-seared European chicken breasts with a porcini mushroom and caramelized onion demi-glace.

To finish the meal, guests can choose either a Fresh Wild Berry Shortcake or Triple Chocolate Cake to share.

Book your Valentine’s Day plans to Mohegan Pennsylvania this winter with burlesque, dinner, games, and more .