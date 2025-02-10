STROUDSBURG — Lions, tigers, and bears on ice — oh my! The whole family is invited to Downtown Stroudsburg’s Winterfest, one of the largest Presidents’ Day Weekend events in the Pocono Mountains taking place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy 40+ ice sculptures around the borough, including a large display and ice carving demonstration in Courthouse Square that starts at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Zoo on Ice.”

The wintry celebration is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to visit the many distinct shops and eateries in Downtown Stroudsburg for themed specials and promotions as they view icy works of art around town.

Take part in a Winterfest Scavenger Search from Stroud Region Open Space & Recreation Commission and unlock all 13 clues around the borough for your chance to win grand prizes to Shawnee Mountain Ski Area and The Potting Shed in Stroudsburg. There’s no purchase necessary to participate, and clues for “The Great Backyard Bird Count” can be found from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17.

Several churches will host warming stations and children’s activities. The Eastern Monroe Public Library Bookmobile and AmeriHealth Mobile Wellness Unit will also be on-site with special offerings.

Access the Winterfest map online anyone or pick one up from participating merchants during the event, while supplies last. Use the map to aid in your Scavenger Hunt and learn about all the business specials happening this weekend in Stroudsburg here.