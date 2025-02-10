WILKES-BARRE – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and so is the opportunity to treat that certain someone to delicious food and drink specials at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Specials are offered Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16. Those looking for the full Valentine’s Day experience can also catch The Lalas take over the Keystone Grand Ballroom for an equally hilarious and sexy show at 9:00 p.m.

The Hive Taphouse will feature a special $75 dinner that includes an appetizer to share, choice of soup or salad, two entrées, and a decadent desert to share.

The app choices are Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Classic Shrimp Cocktail, or Margherita Flatbread followed by either a House salad, Classic Ceaser Salad, or Lobster Bisque.

The main entrée offers guests either a Neptune’s Kiss: Twin jumbo lump crab cakes with cognac stone ground mustard aioli, Cupid’s Steakhouse; 12-oz. carved prime rib of beef served with classis au jus and horseradish cream sauce, or The Love Shack: Twin pan-seared European chicken breasts with a porcini mushroom and caramelized onion demi-glace.

To finish the meal, guests can choose either a Fresh Wild Berry Shortcake or Triple Chocolate Cake to share.

The Hive Taphouse will also feature a Queen of Hearts Martini, a Peach Pomegranate Mimosa, and sparking wine by the glass or bottle as their Valentine’s Day inspired drink specials.

Over at Molly O’Sheas, guests can enjoy a four-course dinner for two. This $69 special dinner includes an appetizer to share, choice of soup or salad, two entrées, and a mouthwatering desert to share.

The app choices are Peel & Eat Shrimp, Sausage and Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, or Crabby Dip with Toasted Pretzel Dippers followed by either Molly’s Beef & Mushroom Soup, a Classic Caesar Salad, or a Pub Side Salad.

The main entrée offers guests either Prime Rib served with baby carrots, Guinness gravy and red skin mashed potatoes, Honey Bourbon Glazed Pork served with brussels sprouts & bacon and red skin mashed potatoes, or Beer Brined Roasted Chicken served with a side of sweet corn and red skin mashed potatoes.

To finish the meal, guests can choose either Sweet Strawberries or Cheesecake to share.

Molly O’Sheas will also feature Lovers Knot, Kiss me I’m Irish, and sparkling wine by the glass or bottle as their drink specials.

Those looking for more of an Italian Mediterranean-influenced menu can head over to Rustic Kitchen where they’ll be featuring two appetizers and two entrées.

To start, guests can choose between Fried Fresh Mozzarella ($14) which consists of fried fresh panko & herb crusted mozzarella with an arugula salad & marinara and a Berry Burrata Salad ($15) which is made up of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, burrata, and toasted pecans over mixed greens in an orange poppyseed dressing.

For the main course, guests have the option of Surf & Turf ($75) which consists of a 7oz. filet mignon and an 8oz. Brazilian lobster tail with a béarnaise sauce and drawn butter, served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes or Cajun Shrimp & Crab Pasta ($42) featuring house-made pappardelle pasta with jump lump crab and shrimp in a Cajun roasted pepper cream sauce.

Slice’d will also be getting in on the Valentine’s Day specials action by offering a Heart-Shaped Cheese Pizza with a choice of two toppings and a Sinfully Chocolate Desert Pizza which consists of Nutella spread, chocolate chips, marshmallows, and strawberry garnishes.

Those looking to fall in love with Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Valentine’s Day entertainment can head over to the Keystone Grand Ballroom for The Lalas, for a special Valentine’s Day performance opening at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Guests must be 21+ to attend this show.