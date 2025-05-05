SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE — The biggest Spring Wine Festival of the year in Pennsylvania, presented by Harvest Seasonal Grill, takes place at Montage Mountain on Saturday, May 10.
Take in the sights and sounds of spring with a day on the mountain sampling, sipping, and shopping your delicious wines from the best vintners in the region.
Choose from General Admission or VIP experiences (with dedicated food Pairing Passes and a commemorative sampling glass) to make the most of your day at the Wine Fest. The event is for guests age 21 and older only, running from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and opening an hour early for those with VIP access. Learn more about tickets here.
From NEPA to the surrounding region, the Spring Wine Fest brings together the best wineries for an eclectic selection of wines to try, everything from sweet whites to dry reds, from sparkling to slushies!
This wine festival also boasts great food, local vendors, and live music, so that there’s a little something for every taste.
WINERIES & DISTILLERIES:
- Capra Collina Winery
- Cellar Beast Winery
- Christmas City Spirits
- Country Hammer Moonshine
- Dead Man Walking Distillery
- Doan Distillery
- Essiam’s Apiary
- Grovedale Winery
- Hazards Distillery
- Hungry Run Distillery
- J&P Winery
- Jackazz Distilling
- King Cole Winery
- Kulpmont Winery
- La Vigneta Winery
- Lucci Family Wine Cellars
- MMR Slushies
- Mount Bethel Farms
- Pour Decisions Distillery
- Rebel Hive Meadery
- Sango Kura
- Soaked Winery
- The Renegade Winery
- Three Dogs Vino
- Twisted Vine Winery
- Vineyard Hill Cellars
- Wagonhouse Winery
- Woody Lodge Winery
FESTIVAL VENDORS:
- Anastasia Smith Art Glass
- Be More Golden Permanent Jewelry
- Bespoke Bacon
- C&B Crafts
- Cherry Hill Farm
- D’s on Wheels
- Eat Up Now
- Enduring Linx Permanent Jewelry
- Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture
- Hazard’s Distilling
- Homegrown Cannabis Store
- Jerky Hut
- Keystone Farms Cheese
- Little Bird Revival
- MMR Bar
- MMR Merch
- Smoked & Sauced
- Troianiello Cigars
- Whisker Biscuits
- Wicked Foods
- AND MORE!