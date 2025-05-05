SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE — The biggest Spring Wine Festival of the year in Pennsylvania, presented by Harvest Seasonal Grill, takes place at Montage Mountain on Saturday, May 10.

Take in the sights and sounds of spring with a day on the mountain sampling, sipping, and shopping your delicious wines from the best vintners in the region.

Choose from General Admission or VIP experiences (with dedicated food Pairing Passes and a commemorative sampling glass) to make the most of your day at the Wine Fest. The event is for guests age 21 and older only, running from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and opening an hour early for those with VIP access. Learn more about tickets here.

From NEPA to the surrounding region, the Spring Wine Fest brings together the best wineries for an eclectic selection of wines to try, everything from sweet whites to dry reds, from sparkling to slushies!

This wine festival also boasts great food, local vendors, and live music, so that there’s a little something for every taste.

WINERIES & DISTILLERIES:

Capra Collina Winery

Cellar Beast Winery

Christmas City Spirits

Country Hammer Moonshine

Dead Man Walking Distillery

Doan Distillery

Essiam’s Apiary

Grovedale Winery

Hazards Distillery

Hungry Run Distillery

J&P Winery

Jackazz Distilling

King Cole Winery

Kulpmont Winery

La Vigneta Winery

Lucci Family Wine Cellars

MMR Slushies

Mount Bethel Farms

Pour Decisions Distillery

Rebel Hive Meadery

Sango Kura

Soaked Winery

The Renegade Winery

Three Dogs Vino

Twisted Vine Winery

Vineyard Hill Cellars

Wagonhouse Winery

Woody Lodge Winery

The annual Spring Wine Festival at Montage Mountain features wineries, distilleries, vendors, music, and more. Photo Credit – Montage Mountain

FESTIVAL VENDORS:

Anastasia Smith Art Glass

Be More Golden Permanent Jewelry

Bespoke Bacon

C&B Crafts

Cherry Hill Farm

D’s on Wheels

Eat Up Now

Enduring Linx Permanent Jewelry

Enrico Bartolini Custom Furniture

Hazard’s Distilling

Homegrown Cannabis Store

Jerky Hut

Keystone Farms Cheese

Little Bird Revival

MMR Bar

MMR Merch

Smoked & Sauced

Troianiello Cigars

Whisker Biscuits

Wicked Foods

AND MORE!