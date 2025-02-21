WILKES-BARRE — Vince Gill, the 22-time Grammy winner and highly-acclaimed musician, songwriter, vocalist, and producer, announced he’s embarking on a 30+ city summer tour.

The country music star will stop Friday, May 9, for a performance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre. This show is part of the PNC Bank Celebrity Series.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $68, $78, $93, and $129 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014.

Throughout his career he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles.

Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill joined the iconic rock band the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour.