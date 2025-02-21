GILBERT — Camp Punksylvania is back with another stacked lineup drop, and this one is bringing punk rock legends and rising powerhouses to the 5th anniversary bash.

The annual punk celebration just added to its 2025 lineup, announcing the second wave of artists and another headliner alongside Bridge City Sinners announced in Dec. 2024. They’ll just revealed The Vandals, a quintessential American punk rock band formed in 1980, will be closing out Saturday night on the Main Stage.

The festival that has quickly become a new punk tradition just added a variety of classic punk acts, including Murphy’s Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, and MakeWar, alongside a heavy focus on femme, queer, and POC artists.

Fans can also expect explosive performances from the likes of Pollyanna, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, JER, Teenage Halloween, Rebelmatic, and more!

The 5th Annual Camp Punksylvania will be held June 20 through June 22 at The West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.

This drop leaves only a few bands left to be announced, including one more headliner, making Camp Punksylvania 2025 the festival’s most diverse and hard-hitting lineup yet. Here’s who’s signed on so far: