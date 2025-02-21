GILBERT — Camp Punksylvania is back with another stacked lineup drop, and this one is bringing punk rock legends and rising powerhouses to the 5th anniversary bash.
The annual punk celebration just added to its 2025 lineup, announcing the second wave of artists and another headliner alongside Bridge City Sinners announced in Dec. 2024. They’ll just revealed The Vandals, a quintessential American punk rock band formed in 1980, will be closing out Saturday night on the Main Stage.
The festival that has quickly become a new punk tradition just added a variety of classic punk acts, including Murphy’s Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, and MakeWar, alongside a heavy focus on femme, queer, and POC artists.
Fans can also expect explosive performances from the likes of Pollyanna, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, JER, Teenage Halloween, Rebelmatic, and more!
The 5th Annual Camp Punksylvania will be held June 20 through June 22 at The West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.
This drop leaves only a few bands left to be announced, including one more headliner, making Camp Punksylvania 2025 the festival’s most diverse and hard-hitting lineup yet. Here’s who’s signed on so far:
- The Vandals
- Bridge City Sinners
- FEAR
- Against All Authority
- Cancer Bats
- Murphy’s Law
- Get Dead
- Direct Hit!
- Single Mothers
- War On Women
- Channel 3
- Pollyanna
- The OBGMs
- MakeWar
- SPACED
- Bat Sabbath
- Escape From the Zoo
- The Kilograms
- The What Nows?!
- Hans Gruber and the Die Hards
- JER
- Teenage HalloweenRebelmatic
- The Bad Ups
- Vulture Raid
- The Best of The Worst
- Beef
- Sammy Kay
- Stuck Lucky
- Soji
- Pucker Up!
- The Abruptors
- The Car Bomb Parade
- Stoke Signals
- On the Cinder
- Suburban Downgrade
- Ship of Fools
- The Chemical Imbalance
- Restroyer
- Scarboro
- The Chugs
- Come Out Fighting
- World of Chaos
- Seeing Snakes
- Black Guy Fawkes & the Co-Conspirators
- Cardboard Homestead
- No Complyance
- Houston & the Dirty Rats
- Career Mode