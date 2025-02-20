BETHLEHEM – Ready for outdoor concert season? Hollywood Undead sure is as they make their way back to NEPA this spring.

ArtsQuest just announced that Hollywood Undead will head over to The Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on May 13, 2025, with opening acts Set It Off and Zero 9:36 for a gated show on the lawn!

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket access begins Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at steelstacks.org.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $50 (day of show). For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.

Since the release of Hollywood Undead’s RIAA platinum-certified 2008 debut album, Swan Songs, their distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans, resulting in sold-out shows across the globe, in addition to receiving nods in the press from the likes of Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone and Revolver.

Masterfully combining rap and rock to create their distinct edgy sound, the longstanding quintet garnered massive mainstream appeal with their 2011 sophomore record, American Tragedy, going gold and hitting #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Now, with over 3.1 billion cross-platform streams, 1 billion YouTube views and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, this one-of-a-kind band has become one of the most influential bands of the 21st century.

Now signed to Sumerian Records and with the release of their brand new single, “Hollywood Forever,” Hollywood Undead is onto the next chapter in their fruitful music career. They continue to wow new audiences and maintain their fanbase with a sound and style that all their own.