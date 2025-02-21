WILKES-BARRE — A new ramen place is coming to the city.

Shinjiru Ramen, which also has a location in Tannersville, is preparing to open in the Midtown Village at 41 S. Main St. in the spot formerly occupied by the alcohol infused ice cream shop Boozy B’s.

Boozy B’s, owned by Bianca Lupio, closed its doors in August 2024.

A video posted to the new restaurant’s Instagram page showed that renovations inside the business are already underway. “Coming soon to Wilkes-Barre PA,” the caption read. “Stay tuned!”

A liquor license application was taped to the window, along with several building permits.

According to the restaurant’s website, Shinjiru Ramen “offers an authentic taste of Japan’s cuisine.”

A quick glance at the menu reveals a variety of donburi, a Japanese rice bowl, and ramen flavors, along with sides.

No official opening date has yet been announced.