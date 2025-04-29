WILKES-BARRE — Mohegan Pennsylvania guests can now start their Saturday mornings off right with the Kegs ‘n Eggs Breakfast Club at Molly O’Sheas!

Beginning Saturday, May 3, guests can enjoy breakfast favorites like French Toast and Poached Eggs, with a Celtic twist, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Reservations are not required and seating is on a first come first serve basis. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter Molly O’Sheas, which is located across from the Sportsbook near the main entrance.

Molly O’Sheas Kegs ‘n Eggs Breakfast Club menu will feature a wide variety of options with highlights like: The Emerald Isle Scotch Eggs, The Irish Coddle, English Muffin Stackers, and Irish Eyes French Toast.

The Emerald Isle Scotch Eggs feature two soft-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage and breadcrumbs then deep fried and served with pickles, peas, and grilled tomatoes.

The Irish Coddle , equipped with three farm-fresh eggs blended with potatoes and seasonings and available in three different varieties (Veggie, Meat Monger, and Rise 'n Shine).

The English Muffin Stackers , sure to become a fan-favorite, can be ordered as either Captain Nemo which features English muffins topped with asparagus, poached eggs, crabmeat, and bearnaise sauce or Mr. Benny, with English muffins topped with sliced aged ham, poached eggs, and citrus-hollandaise sauce.

The Irish Eyes French Toast features thick sliced Texas toast battered with cinnamon sugar and served with maple syrup and whipped butter. All dishes are served with breakfast potatoes and cheddar and garlic biscuits.

Guests can also pair the most important meal of the day with an O’Sheas Shenanigans Bloody Mary! O’Sheas Shenanigans come in five different varieties, Molly’s Mary, Mary’s Garden Party, Top of the Morning Mary, The Proud Mary, and The Mother Mary. Classic Bloody Mary options are also featured, such as the Molly’s Mary with Tito’s and tomato juice and a house secret blend.

Mary’s Garden Party consists of a fruit ‘n cheese skewer, olives, onions, artichoke hearts, grilled asparagus and much more stacked on a Molly Mary.

The Top of the Morning Mary features a fruit 'n cheese skewer, ham, bacon, sausage, potato, french toast and more stacked on a Molly Mary.

Guests who want to step it up a notch can try The Proud Mary , which includes a Molly Mary with fried pickles, cheese curds, chicken tenders and bites skewered with waffle fries, a Reuben roll, and a burger slider.

The Mother Mary which is the ultimate Bloody Mary concoction features skewers of fruit 'cheese and olives, fried shrimp and cod filet, a skewer of ham and turkey pinwheels, cocktail shrimp, and a fried soft-shell crab resting on the top.

Molly O’Sheas also has a wide selection of beers on draft currently including Blue Moon, Guinness, Killian’s Irish Red, Miller Lite, SBC Lager, and Voodoo Ranger IPA. Guests can also indulge in Molly’s Black and Tan which is a combination of both Guinness and SBC Lager.

For more information about Kegs & Eggs Breakfast Club at Molly O’Sheas, visit moheganpa.com.