WILKES-BARRE – Grab your big hats and mint juleps for the 151st Kentucky Derby set to take place on Saturday, May 3. Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania is gearing up for a one-of-a-kind Derby Day Extravaganza!

Beginning at 10 a.m., this annual event will provide guests with an opportunity to indulge in delicious bites from popular food trucks, try various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, experience live harness racing, participate in a Hat Revue for a chance to win up to a $500 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card, and join in on a promotion where guests can win up to $1,000 in free wagers.

Refreshing beverages being served at the Derby Day Extravaganza include Coors Light, Modelo, Party on the Patio Lager with Lime, Twisted Tea, and a variety of seltzers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests can also enjoy the official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby, mint juleps!

Those looking to grab a quick bite can head over to the Burger Bus and Eat Up Now food trucks, where a variety of mouthwatering options will be available. Guests can also stop by the Best Cigar Pub booth, located outside near the Winner’s Circle, where a selection of freshly rolled cigars will be available for purchase.

Specialty juleps will also be available for purchase at Breakers, Crafty Stir, Embers Terrace, The Hive Taphouse, Latitudes, Molly O’ Sheas, Pearl Sushi Bar, Rustic Kitchen, and Sunset Bar.

The Hat Revue is set to return, and guests have an opportunity to compete for lucrative prizes! Registration for the Hat Revue will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Racing Lobby. Top prizes include a $500 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card that will be awarded to those named “Best Couple” or “Group Themed Hats”. Winners of the “Most Classic Derby Hat” and “Most Creative Hat” categories will each receive a $250 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card. Mohegan Pennsylvania gift cards can be redeemed towards an overnight stay, divine dining choices and other incredible offerings across the property.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 2, Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania will accept advanced Kentucky Derby wagers in Simulcast and tellers will be available to assist. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, Simulcast will be self-service and available for all tracks with live meets (including Churchill Downs) throughout the day. The upper-level Pacer’s Clubhouse will also have live tellers at the betting windows. Additionally, guests can wager on live harness racing, which is set to take place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. All guests must be 18 years or older to place wagers.

Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania is holding a promotion where guests who wager $100 or more with a teller on any race will receive one entry for every $100 wagered. Guests must place these entries into one of the 20 boxes located in the Racing Lobby based on who they think will win the Kentucky Derby.

At approximately 6:57 p.m., the Kentucky Derby will begin, televised on the outdoor jumbo screen and indoor racing TVs. At the conclusion of the race, four winners will be selected out of the corresponding boxes of the official top four finishers. The selected first-place box winner will receive $1,000 in free wagers valid for Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17. Second through fourth place winners will receive $500, $250 and $100 in free wagers, respectively.

Following the Derby Day Extravaganza, the party goes on at various venues across the property. Wilkes-Barre native Bill Hoffman will be playing solo acoustic rock music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Embers Terrace, Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar will feature a Piano Night with Lee Strubeck from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Breakers will have Light up the Moon playing a show like no other from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and The Hive Taphouse will feature Reel in the Years playing all the 50s, 60s, and 70s to current day favorites from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Additionally, guests can play their favorite slots and tables games for their chance to win a share of $35,000 in cash and Free Slot Play with the “You’re Off to The Races” promotion! From now through Saturday, May 3, guests will receive one entry for every Status Point earned. Those who play on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the designated time period will receive 10X entries! On Saturday, May 3 between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be two winners chosen every 15 minutes to select a rose and reveal a prize up to $5,000 cash. Guests must activate their entries each hour by playing slots or table games with their Momentum card.

The Derby Day Extravaganza is an all-ages event. However, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas, and several restaurants. Valid, unexpired photo identification (driver’s license, passport, military ID) is required to access 21+ areas. Expired identification will not be accepted. All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.