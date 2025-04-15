WILKES-BARRE – The Fab Four will bring the hit music of The Beatles’ film, “HELP!,” and much more to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, October 12, at 6 p.m.

This show is presented by The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and Emporium Presents.

The exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, or by box office phone at 570-826-1100.

If you want to get the full Beatles experience, don’t miss The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute. Their 2025 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles’ second film, “HELP!,” with performances from the movie soundtrack and The Beatles’ greatest hits of every era.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is an elevated Beatles experience due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Help!,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four will convince you that you are watching the real deal.