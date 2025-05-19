STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater announced that Wheatus, the band behind the iconic global hit “Teenage Dirtbag,” will take the stage on Friday, May 23, with special guest MC Lars and Good Stuff.

Known for their infectious melodies and genre-defying sound, Wheatus promises an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia for fans old and new. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office at 570-420-2808.

Teenage years may be fleeting, but it seems ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ is for life. Wheatus’ debut single popped up yet again in 2022, making itself known in a way never seen before in the form of a TikTok trend.

The “Teenage Dirtbag photos” trend has now been embraced by nearly a million people, including celebrities such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Lil Nas X, Jon Bon Jovi, Chevy Chase, and countless others, resulting in the hashtag #teenagedirtbag being viewed over 2 billion times worldwide.

It’s been a busy couple of years for Wheatus. Launched in 1995, the indie rock band continues to spend as much time as possible on the road. They just announced an acoustic tour and a headline tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland for fall 2025.

Wheatus have also made a triumphant return to festival stages, playing high profile events like Audacy Beach Fest, where they performed alongside Muse, Jack White, The 1975 and Machine Gun Kelly, just to name a few.

While managing the sudden influx of attention and press, the independent six-piece band have been continuing their ongoing project of re-releasing their debut album (in a twenty-song expanded edition featuring “lost” songs from throughout the years), creating content for their endlessly loyal fanbase on Patreon, and getting ready for whatever the future throws at them next.

To date, the eclectic rock outfit has now released six studio albums, two live albums, and multiple additional singles.