WILKES-BARRE – Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer Ben Folds brings his “Ben Folds & A Piano Tour” the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 16, at 8 p.m. The tour features special guest Lindsey Kraft.

Ben Folds ushered in the era of the polished hipster and continues to wow with his vast musical prowess and influence. The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

The concert’s exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m., then tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, and by box office phone at 570-826-1100. Prices are $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $79.50, $89.50 plus fees.

Ben Folds currently tours as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras. A New York Times Best Selling author and former podcast host, Ben Folds is also working on new compositions for film, television, and theatre. He also frequently guest stars in films and TV.

The dynamic musician’s latest pop solo album, What Matters Most, was released in 2023 to rave reviews and sold-out performances. He released his first Christmas album in 2024, Sleigher, and recently recorded a LIVE album slated for release in 2025 with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) at the Kennedy Center in DC where he served for eight years as the first Artistic Advisor to the NSO.

In 2022, Ben launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina entitled “Keys For Kids,” which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that offer free or affordable piano lessons to school-age children from economically-disadvantaged households. He continually advocates for improving public policies for the arts and arts education on the national level as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

Featured at this Kirby Center show, Lindsey Kraft is a multi-faceted artist actress, singer, and composer who’s often worked with Ben Folds over past few years. You may recognize her from various TV roles including Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” HBO’s “Getting On” and most recently Netflix’s “Obliterated.”

She continues as the opening act for Ben Folds, where she’ll be performing her brand of theatrical pop songs including songs from her musical, “love, me,” a one-woman show work-shopped recently in Los Angeles for a LIVE album. During an opening performance for Ben Folds at the Kennedy Center in 2023, she received a glowing review by DC Music Review who praised the perfect pairing.

Since then, she was featured on one of the original songs, “We Could Have This,” from Ben Fold’s 2024 Christmas album and now sets out on tour with him once again in 2025.