See Mayday Parade at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on Friday, May 24, with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

STROUDSBURG – Emo and pop-punk icons Mayday Parade hit the road in 2025 to celebrate their incredible two-decade career with the “Three Cheers for 20 Years” Tour, stopping at the Sherman Theater on Friday, May 24.

Joined by special guests Microwave, Grayscale, and Like Roses, this is a night fans won’t want to miss. Tickets are now on sale. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Beloved for their emotionally charged songwriting and unforgettable live performances, Mayday Parade has sound-tracked the lives of millions since their debut in 2005.

This tour celebrates Mayday Parade’s 20th anniversary while perfectly honoring their hit song, “Three Cheers for Five Years,” which originally come out on their first-ever EP, Tales Told by Dead Friends from 2006 and then was re-imagined for an acoustic version in Punk Goes Acoustic 2.

From the Platinum-certified “Jamie All Over” to fan favorites like “Miserable At Best” and “Oh Well, Oh Well,” the band’s has cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in the emo and pop-punk genres.

As the band celebrates their milestone anniversary, they’ll also release the first chapter of their highly anticipated three-part album, Sweet, on April 18, featuring the soaring new single, “By The Way.” The new album will be out before the spring show at the Sherman, so be sure to keeps your ears open!

Don’t miss your chance to witness a quintessential pop-punk celebration 20 years in the making. For tickets and more information, visit www.shermantheater.com or call the box office at (570) 420-2808.