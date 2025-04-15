The Burnt Norton is an excellent stop for breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizza, and more right in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

My hot Hello Spring Latte, with espresso, pistachio, and white chocolate, came in an adorable and appropriate “Hello Gorgeous” mug.

WILKES-BARRE — Serving a great menu for both breakfast and lunch, The Burnt Norton is an excellent new stop in Downtown Wilkes-Barre for gourmet pizza, soups, sandwiches, salads, apps, and more.

Aesthetic is everything inside this establishment and they don’t skimp on the deliciousness either. This woman-owned cafe, that opened in the middle of June 2024, boasts a fabulous selection of both food and drinks in an inviting, quirky yet adorable atmosphere.

Owner Dez Sabecky introduces expertly unexpected flavors with every item on the menu. Sabecky said, “A lot of it is from travelling and trying different things other places and being like — ‘I want to bring that back home’.”

Forget boozin’, this drink menu holds up to any cocktail list with something springy for every taste. I ordered the Hello Spring Latte with hot elementary espresso blended with pistachio and white chocolate. The yummy pieces of real pistachio were a reminder of all things beautiful about spring flavors, because the NEPA weather hasn’t exactly been cooperating lately. Hot, steamy and delectable.

Speaking of hot and steamy, I ordered the Creamy Tortellini Soup as my appetizer and jeez, I am just OBSESSED with this. Tons of robust flavor balanced with onion, carrot, and spices filling the air upon its arrival to the table. The texture was light and just creamy without being too heavy or rich to partner with the tortellini. This had depth in every sip and sniff, something I not only devoured, but also licked out of my empty bowl.

I actually think this is my favorite tortellini soup I’ve ever tasted. I’m terribly sorry to all the outstanding classic Italian places I’ve visited — you’re beautiful, you’ve been outstanding — but this one was so flavorful that I’d honestly come back just for that alone, over and over again.

For my main dish for a weekday “treat yo’self” lunch, I got the Shaved Brussel & Pancetta Pizza. There’s such a great, complicated bite with this pizza, using a sauce of horseradish cream. The shaved brussel sprouts were also a welcome surprise. I’m not sure that I’ve seen brussel sprouts presented like this, let alone on a pizza, but it’s a genius green added to the fresh mozzarella and aged parm. The pancetta made for a crispy bite and a welcome breakaway from the typical topping.

We already have countless amazing pizza places in Luzerne County, so I appreciate this hot take that sets itself apart. Each pizza stands alone with distinct ingredients to create a flavor all their own, reaching beyond the expected tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella.

I really enjoyed everything I ordered. These are all well-curated, well-made recipes that you won’t find on any other menu around town. There’s also a lot of great options for vegetarians or those seeking a lent-friendly special!

“I’d say the goal is to keep bringing new ideas to Wilkes-Barre and keep expanding on that,” said Dez Sabecky.

I adored the whole atmosphere of this NEPA Lunch Spot. Dez Sabecky said the establishment reflects her artistic personality. There were house plants everywhere and all these awesomely weird decorations that’ll keep you glancing around the cafe from start to finish. The service was very friendly and attentive, and my server knew the menu well.

My stop to The Burnt Norton was truly a delightful experience. It’s no surprise to me that they were voted Times Leader’s Best of the Best 2025 silver winner for Best New Restaurant. I felt very comfortable here and can’t wait to come again and try something else on this creative menu that changes with the seasons.