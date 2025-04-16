Fox’s naughty step children, Jimmy Failla and Kennedy, team up for a performance at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE – Former New York City cab driver turned TV host, radio host, and New York Times best-selling author Jimmy Failla and political commentator Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) are set to bring “A Night of Laughs and Liberty” to the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 19.

Doors for this comedic masterpiece open at 7 p.m. and the laughs begin at 8 p.m. Guests must be 21+ to attend this show.

Tickets are now on sale online and can also be purchased with Momentum Dollars and all other forms of payment at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office located at the Hotel Front Desk, subject to availability.

Jimmy Failla hosts Fox News Saturday Night and appears regularly on all the biggest Fox News shows including “Gutfeld,” “Watters World,” “Hannity,” and “The Ingraham Angle.” His nationally syndicated talk show, “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla,” can be heard daily on 160 radio stations. Additionally, Failla is the author of the New York Times best seller, Cancel Culture Dictionary.

Kennedy joined Fox Business Network (FBN) as a contributor in 2012 and most recently hosted the primetime program “Kennedy.” She appears frequently as a panelist on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” and “The Five” as well as a variety of daytime and primetime programming. She also hosts a podcast on Fox News Audio entitled “Kennedy Saves the World.”

Kennedy got her start in television as an MTV VJ in 1992. She was a correspondent for MTV News covering events such as the Grammys and Video Music Awards. While at MTV, she hosted a series of specials entitled “How-To With Kennedy.” Kennedy is also the author of two books, The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses and Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips for Curious Girls.

For more information on A Night of Laughs and Liberty, visit the Mohegan Pennsylvania website.