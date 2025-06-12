GREATER WILKES-BARRE

Vacation Bible School at New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church, 780 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 through Friday, June 20. For ages 5 through 16, with a variety of lessons, crafts, songs and games. Bible School will hold a final celebration noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21 at the church. To enroll a child, please call (570) 822-9605.

Lasagna Dinner at Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, take-out only, pick-ups 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 18 in the school hall, corner of North River and West Chestnut streets in Wilkes-Barre, near the General Hospital Parkade. Dinners are $15 and include meat lasagna, garden salad, bread and dessert. Please pre-order by calling the school hall kitchen at (570) 829-3051.

Marymount High School alumni will hold their annual picnic beginning at noon on Saturday June 21 at Mikielski’s pavilion. For more information please respond on the Marymount Facebook page.

29th annual Luzerne County SPCA Ride, sponsored by the Wyoming Valley Motorcycle Club (WVMC), will take place June 22, starting and ending at the Polish American Veterans, 2 S. Oak St., Wilkes-Barre. 100% of the proceeds are donated to the Luzerne Co. SPCA. We’ll have an after party with food, drinks, raffles, and the band “Shaken.” Registration will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The club encourages any small businesses or local craft vendors to bring out a tent with their items for sale.

Lithuanian Women’s Club of Wyoming Valley will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Cafe, Highway 315, Plains Township. New members are always welcome. For more information call Betty at 570-868-3852.

GAR High School Class of 1952 will hold a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America public stitch-in 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 28, at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore in The Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to come and bring something to stitch, or just stop by see what we’re doing.

Central Catholic High School class of 1973 will hold a 70th (71st for Bernie) birthday celebration 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Patte’s Sports Bar deck, 65 West Hollenback Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Tailgate-type food will be provided; cash bar. Please e-mail us at CCHS73KINGSTONPA@gmail.com with the number attending by July 1. Visit us on Facebook @ Central Catholic High School Class of 73.

Hanover Area Class of 1975 Reunion will be held on Aug. 2 at West Side Park, Nanticoke. $50 per person. Classmates who have not sent their check are asked to do so to Beth Verazin 215 East Union St., Nanticoke 18634.

GAR Memorial High School class of 1973 will hold a 70th Birthday Bash at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at Slocum Street Bar & Grill, Slocum Street, Swoyersville. For details and reservations, classmates may visit the Facebook page GAR Class of 1973 70th Year Birthday Party, email jminetola@hotmail.com, or call (570) 301-3712.

BACK MOUNTAIN

Dallas Eastern Star will sell Welsh cookies during the Market on the Pond at the Meadows Nursing Home, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14. Watch for our sign. In case of rain, visit Dallas Eastern Hall on Foster Street (behind CVS drug store.)

Bingo Night at Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland, will be held June 16 and June 30. Doors and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. Call Jim for information: 570-520-9741, No reservation is needed for Monday Night Bingo.

Junk in the Trunk Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in parking lot of Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall, Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS drug store. Vendor cost is $10 for a space behind your vehicle. Provide your own table and chairs. Lunch and Welsh cookies will be available for sale that day. Application will be on Facebook page. More info, Dianne Corby 570-675-4893 or diannec@ptd.net.

​ Roast beef dinner at Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland. Eat in or take out, $14. Dinner includes roast beef, real mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and dessert.

Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, will host a Summer Music Camp “Treasure Hunt” from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday July 28 through Friday, Aug. 1. For ages 8-15, with a variety of singing, games, crafts, lessons and a daily snack. Participants will sing at 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Aug. 3. To register, call (570) 675-2121 or register online at the church website www.goholv.org by clicking on the scrolling image on the home page and supplying the required information. There is no fee to attend, but donations of snacks or drinks for the campers are appreciated.

GREATER NANTICOKE

​ 27th annual Flea Market & Collectibles Show, sponsored by Luzerne County Community College Alumni Association, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 14, with antiques, collectible, crafts, jewelry, direct sales, food vendors and more. Hi-Lites Car Cruise will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., LCCC Educational Conference Center Parking Lot, Nanticoke. More info or to register, call 570-740-0734 or see luzerne.edu/alumni/fleamarket

All-Class Reunion of Hanover Township Memorial High School, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at R & D Memories, Fellows Avenue, Hanover Township. Family-style dinner at 4 p.m., followed by music by Tom Slick and the Converted Thunderbolt Greaseslappers. Reservations can be completed by sending a check for $45 per person made out to Audrey Wysowski to 1087 West Mountain Road, Plymouth PA 18651. For more info, call or text 570-262-8056. Early responses are strongly encouraged.

KINGSTON/WEST SIDE

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 644 of Swoyersville will meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the post home. All members are encouraged to attend. 2025 membership dues are still being accepted. Election of Officers for the 2025-2026 year will take place. Commander Thomas Walsh will preside.

Kingston Historical Society will hold their annual dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Theo’s Metro on Schuyler Avenue. The dutch- treat dinner will be a select menu. Reservations are requested by Thursday, June 12 by calling 570-885-1856, leave message with number attending. At the dinner the Society will award their second annual scholarship to a graduating senior.

Edwardsville Hometown Committee 11th Annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival will be June 13 and 14 with more than 80 vendors expected, carnival rides, a pierogie cookoff and parade. Visit edwpierogi.com for more details.

Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church will sell Welsh cookies during the Edwardsville Pierogie Festival on June 13-14.

Wyoming Valley West Class of 1973 will have a 70th birthday bash, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept 6, at Keeley’s Alehouse & Grille, Division St., Kingston, with food, beverages, and DJ. The party will be free for class members and their guest. For details and and to update our class directory classmates may visit our Facebook page Wyoming Valley West class of 1973, or email wvwclassof73@gmail.com or phone 570-266-8912. Reservations are required by Aug. 6.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Christ United Methodist Church, 175 South Main Road, Mountain Top, will hold Vacation Bible School “Road Trip, On the Road with God,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20, with Bible stories, recreation, crafts and music, at the soccer field. Children from pre-K through 6th grade are invited. To register, call 570-474-6060 or visit christontheMountain Top.org or register in person at the event. There is no cost to attend. A can of juice and donations are appreciated.

Mountain Top American Legion Auxiliary Mountain Unit 781 is raffling off tickets for (3) $1,500 prizes. Tickets are $50 each, with only 200 tickets being sold. The raffle will help establish a play area for children by the Upper Grove at the Legion. Raffle drawing will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27. Please contact an Auxiliary member for tickets, or you can call or text Antoinette Smith at (570) 332-8962 or Katie Chado at (570) 332-2822.

TUNKHANNOCK AREA

Evans Falls United Methodist Church Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14 at 2000 SR29S, Monroe Township, Pa. There will be a Flea Market, Crafts by Project Donating Joy and handmade jewelry by MRhea Designs.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

The Babas of St. John’s Cathedral in Mayfield will sell gently used books and puzzles on Aug. 9. Donations of books and puzzles (no missing pieces) will be accepted 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 25 through Aug. 3 in the foyer at St. John’s Center, Hill Street, Mayfield. Any questions, call Sandy at 570-876-3576.

Captains of St. John’s 300 Club of St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, are accepting “renewal” and “new” memberships for the next session which will begin in August. If you are not a member and wish to join the next Club session, send your name, address and payment of $25 to St. John’s Rectory, 706 Hill Street, Mayfield, PA 18433 or to Alexandra Sorochka, 422 Callahan Drive, Jermyn, PA 18433. Membership cards will be sent upon receipt of payment. Checks should be made to: ST. JOHN’S 300 CLUB Any questions, please contact Alexandra at 570-335-2128.

STATE PARKS

Tremendous Trees, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12. Meet in the Amphitheater in Ricketts Glen State Park. Learn to identify trees that grow in the park.

Earth Day Everyday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14. Park at Beach Lot #2 and go to Pavilion #1 by the beach in Ricketts Glen State Park. Experts will education you on what can be done to protect natural resources, with hands on activities for all ages. More info, contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov.

Intro to Kayaking. Participants will learn kayak terminology and basic paddle skills before heading out on the water. Ages 12 and older. Wear shorts and shoes that can get wet. Friday, June 20, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Park and meet at Western Boat Launch in Ricketts Glen State Park. Registration recquired at events.dcnr.pa.gov by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780.

Hike It Baby. Join the park naturalist in hiking the Beach Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 21. This hike is for pregnant couples and families with babies. Older siblings are welcome to come along! Up to 2 miles of easy hiking, depending on everybody’s comfort level, and the trail is stroller-friendly. Park at Beach Lot #1 or #2 and meet in front of the Beach House along Lake Jean Beach. Registration required at events.dcnr.pa.gov or by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780.

Explore Archery. If you’ve ever thought about shooting a bow and never had the chance, then this program is for you. Stop by, get some basic instruction, and then actually try your skill at hitting a target. This program is not for experienced archers, but you must be age 8 or older. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 25 at Ricketts Glen State Park. Park and meet at the Visitors Center. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information.

Summer Wildflower Walk. Hiking the Laurel View Trail to see the mountain laurel and other wildflowers in bloom at Ricketts Glen State Park, 9:30 to 11:30 Thursday, June 26. Park and meet at the Shale Pit Parking Lot along Route 487. Bring your cameras and bug spray. This is a 2-mile moderate hike. Contact Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or rhsummers@pa.gov for more information.