A German desert pith helmet sits next to a Japanese helmet and an Italian helmet in the Stuart Tank Museum in Berwick. Re-enactors at this weekend’s World War II event in Berwick will represent military personnel from various countries and you can expect to see them in dress uniforms, Tom McLaughlin from the Stuart Tank Memorial Association said.

In this file photo Northwest Area High School student Alan Lane enjoys the driver’s seat of a restored 1942 U.S. Army Jeep owned by Bill Hartzell, a World War II re-enactor and member of the board of the Stuart Tank Museum in Berwick. You’ll get a chance to see vintage Army Jeeps and other military vehicles when the Stuart Tank Memorial Association hosts its annual World War II Weekend July 18-20.

If you visit World War II Weekend in Berwick today through Sunday, you’ll likely see vintage Jeeps, military trucks, and perhaps a half track. But the guests of honor, as far as vehicles are concerned, will be four Stuart tanks on hand for the occasion.

The tanks are a small sample of the 15,226 that were manufactured at the American Car & Foundry in the heart of Berwick during the 1940s, helping the Allies win the war.

“We expect 4,000 spectators over the three days,” said Tom McLaughlin, secretary of the board of the Stuart Tank Memorial Association, which is sponsoring the free, family-friendly World War II Weekend at Test Track Park on South Eaton Street, Berwick. Hours are 3 to 5 p.m. July 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20.

“We have 350 re-enactors registered for the event,” he said, “so at least 250 should show up.”

The event will feature mock battles around noon on Saturday and Sunday, and each morning, perhaps as early as 8:30 a.m., a convoy of tanks will start a drive through town.

The re-enactors, who will camp out, will represent not only United States soldiers but military from Russia, German, Australia and other countries, and there will be food vendors and vendors who sell historic military items. Members of the Young Marines youth organization from Lancaster County will be on hand to help with the event.

“It’s very educational,” McLaughlin said during a telephone interview.

Admission to the park is free, thanks to donors and sponsors. Admission also is free to a screening of the movie “The Devil’s Brigade,” set for 7 p.m. Friday, July 18 at The Berwick Theatre, 110 East Front St. The film stars William Holden and tells of a unit of United States and Canadian troops on a World War II mission in Italy.

Saturday evening’s entertainment includes a swing dance at the West Side Ballroom, 7588 Columbia Blvd., Berwick. Admission to the dance is free if you wear 1940s-style attire, McLaughlin said. Otherwise, it’s $5.