There’s a new band to watch out for in the local rock music scene who just debuted their first official single. 979X just played Broken Alibi’s new song, “Messed Up Case,” on their Sunday night Locals Only radio show.

Gus The Savage is the founder of Broken Alibi. He started in music under the name Gus The Savage over a decade ago, beginning as a hip-hop artist, but over the years of finding himself in NEPA’s music scene, this captivating local musician and personality has evolved into a rock musician.

“If you would have told 16-year-old Gus he’d be doing rock music, doing wrestling, be involved with all these people — I’d would have told you were tripping,” said Gus The Savage in a phone interview with The Weekender. “I feel like I’ve truly found my sound with rock music, and I don’t want to put in a box with rap music.”

Performing as Gus The Savage, he released his first official rock album in September 2024 called Echoes in the Void. This was his first endeavor outside of R&B and hip-hop and he’s very proud of this energetic, well-written genre debut that cemented his new path.

“It was definitely a fresh feel for myself,” said Gus The Savage. “When it came to Echoes of the Void, I really wanted to bring a new idea of what Gus The Savage was.”

From there, he’s dug deeper into the rock genre. He formed his own band Broken Alibi in late 2024 with a drummer, but he’s recently been rockin’ by himself and looking for members to fill roles. However, he’s doing just fine so far putting out killer music all on his own.

“Now, since I’ve chosen this new form of expression, this is how I want to be known,” said Gus The Savage. “I don’t want to be put in that box because I can do a lot more than just rap.”

Rock is where he is now. That journey of growth from one genre to the next has created his own distinct sound and his standalone attitude shines through on every track. Now, he’s pushing to make a name for himself in the rock community. He said the hip-hop world was a lot more competitive, but he has felt so welcomed by the local rock scene which has really lit the spark for this new era of Gus The Savage.

“We’re all trying to make it out of the same place. No one makes it seem like a competition,” said Gus The Savage. “I’m beyond rapping — I truly hope people can accept the newness that comes with it.”

Photo Credit — Dronexshoots

“MESSED UP CASE” HITS THE AIRWAVES

His latest song and first official single from Broken Alibi, “Messed Up Case,” was brought to his attention January into February of this year.

The idea came to him from a member of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre indie rock band Delaware Ave who gave him an instrumental to work with. He said he listened to it for a while but, in a rut of writer’s block, couldn’t finish the song. Then, the first line came to him while driving and the song materialized from there.

“Messed Up Case” exhibits a catchy, early 2000s pop-punk vibe while staying grounded in the woes of navigating love, just another “messed up case” of the one who got away. The lyrics feel genuine and relatable yet it’s such a fun upbeat jam.

He says it’s a break-up, make-up song. The lyrics express that although it was true love, it was one-sided. Then at the end, it’s a call-back to hoping to reconnect, saying he won’t make the same mistakes. The song writing is key and it’s a modern scene kid banger.

More music like this is the aim for Broken Alibi, incorporating alt-rock and pop-punk with his own distinct sound. Gus The Savage is currently working on a heavier song in the coming months, hoping to tap into the metal market too.

He said when he was sixteen, he was set on being a rapper, but now here he is — diving headfirst into rock music. “I’ve had a lot of fun making rock music, more than any other genre,” said Gus The Savage.

For a long time, he was the caretaker for his grandfather. Since his passing, he says all the free time has been both a blessing and a curse, but he’s been utilizing it to chase his dreams. He’s taken advantage of every opportunity that comes his way, whether it’s a rock show or a wrestling show or whatever!

“It is hard, and it is difficult, and it does mess with my anxiety. But, I feel like if I don’t push myself, I won’t be able to do all these things,” said Gus The Savage.

“You never know who’s in the crowd,” he said. “I try not to miss out on opportunities nowadays because when I was a caretaker full time I missed out on many opportunities, so I’m going to do whatever I can.”

SMASH MASTER PARTY CRASHER

Gus The Savage dabbles in all sorts of entertainment throughout NEPA. In addition to the local music scene, he’s also been involved with the local pro wrestling scene as well.

“I’m always doing something crazy,” said Gus The Savage. “I am what you can consider a certified bar fighter. I am the Smash Master Party Crasher, and I crash the parties that I do for Smash Master Wrasslin.”

He made his wrestling debut in 2023 at Cayuga Field for Smash Master Wrasslin’ 9 and he’s in a current rivalry with ring announcer George Polemitis, who’s been a huge inspiration to him outside the stage. Gus The Savage also had beef with Alexander Bateman earlier this year and continues making appearances at Smash shows for added excitement.

He says to stay on the lookout for George vs. Gus at Moshpit Mayhem 4. “I don’t know what day it’s going to happen but it’s going to happen and it’s going to be a blockbuster event of the century.”

He’ll also be a part of the All-Ages Smash Master Wrasslin’ & Phantom Six Wrestling Collaboration on Sunday, May 4, in Bethlehem which will be Star Wars “May the 4th Be With You” themed.

On May 24, Broken Alibi will be at The Scene Unites Fest at Cayuga Field in Scranton where there will be live music, pro wrestling, stand-up comedy and more to fundraise for NEPA Scene.

“Looking forward to going back to Cayuga Field where I started my wrestling career,” said Gus The Savage. “I credit everything I know and everything I do to the NEPA Scene Open Mic. That’s the original platform that gave me the name that I have today.”

Photo Credit — Rich Howells, NEPA Scene.

OPEN MIC NIGHTS

Gus The Savage believes the live stream open mic setting allows everybody to showcase their talents, whatever they may be.

The NEPA Scene Open Mic happens every Tuesday night at The VSpot Bar in Scranton and that’s where Gus The Savage has really been able to break into local entertainment.

He gives big props to Rich Howells of NEPA Scene for much of the success he’s had today as that’s where he created many meaningful friendships with other great, creative people in the region.

For a long time, especially following the upheaval of COVID, there was a lack of open mic nights, but they are back, and they are thriving at venues across NEPA.

He started out at Open Mic Nights and now he’s hosting his own at Solstice Bar and Grill in Scranton to create that melting pot of talent, appropriately called The Melting Pot Open Mic taking place every Thursday night.

He hopes to give other artists that same chance to shine and keep growing the local live music scene. One of the things that is very rewarding to him is getting people who have never performed before coming out to perform in front of a crowd. Everyone can be themselves and show off whatever they’ve got.

“The music community is flourishing more than it ever has over the years and to be a part of that is truly an honor,” said Gus The Savage.

NEXT UP FOR BROKEN ALIBI

Right now, Gus the Savage is working on recruiting members for Broken Alibi to come out with a whole new lineup.

“I love interacting with my members, it brings a different feel a different energy to the performance, but I still feel promoters should give a shot to solo bands because they can still do what they do without the band,” said Gus The Savage.

Although he doesn’t have a full band just yet, that’s not slowing him down. He’s also working on a new track and even has a whole recording set up in his room to keep on churning out new music. He made the cover art for “Messed Up Case” and is able to do so much himself to keep putting himself and Broken Alibi out there.

See Broken Alibi at The Scene Unites Fest on May 24 and be on the lookout for the June’s First Friday Scranton for a Gus The Savage show still to be announced.

He also said he’s been trying to get into The Ritz Theater again and they’ve certainly been messing with him on social media, all in good fun of course. In case you missed it, they really got him on April’s Fool’s Day with a wild but fake lineup. He performed there at the hip-hop centric Atmosfere Music Festival as well as The Ritz Theater’s Screaming Infidelities: Emo Night in 2024. He believes The Ritz Theater is a pillar for music in this area so he’s waiting for some good news (not just fake news) from them too.

All in all, Gus The Savage continues to push and get himself and Broken Alibi out there at venues across the region. His big personality and ear for high-energy music makes him an all-around stand-out in our area’s entertainment.

“I do my best to keep myself as busy as possible. I do have depression and live with anxiety, but I try to make sure that doesn’t shape who I am. I do what I can do be Gus The Savage for everybody,” he said. “This is a dream that only I can chase.”

He’s trying to find that happy medium between work and music. He’s learned that it’s okay to take breaks, but also believes that everything right now is happening for a reason.

“Music is me. If you were to cut me right now, a whole bunch of songs would just be bleeding out. Music is my life,” said Gus The Savage. “My music roots have always been written in my soul.”

He said he got his love of music from his late father and his late mother used to sing in church as well. Pursuing his passion for music has been his main goal since she passed away, so he won’t stop getting himself out there.

“When it comes to anything music, I always say the same thing — new music will always be on the way as long as I stay focused and stay committed to my promotion,” said Gus The Savage.

Listen to the first official single, “Messed Up Case,” from Broken Alibi and keep following along for more updates from Gus The Savage and his latest project. Tune into Locals Only on 979X every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to hear the latest from up-and-coming local rockers.