Attendees will have about 50 to 75 beers to taste test at Spring Beerfest III, all from local brewers.

BETHLHEM – For a third year, ArtsQuest and the Lehigh Valley Brewers’ Guild (LVBG) team up to host an unforgettable Spring Beerfest III.

The festival, taking place on Saturday, March 29, at the Musikfest Café in the ArtsQuest Center, will feature unlimited sampling of craft brews from 25+ local breweries.

Beer fans can enter raffles to win exciting, exclusive prizes from their favorite breweries. A portion of raffle proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity, courtesy of LVBG.

The fun continues on the fourth floor of the ArtsQuest Center with the Lehigh Valley Homebrewers. With an additional 10 to 20 experimental beers to share with attendees, Spring Beerfest III will have about 50 to 75 beers to sample from between the Homebrewers and the Guild.

Tickets are on sale now at steelstacks.org. This is a 21+ event. Pricing starts at $35 for General Admission and $50 for VIP Access. ArtsQuest Member pricing starts at $30 for General Admission and $45 for VIP Access. Ticket prices will increase March 24.

General Admission tickets are separated into two sessions with Session One from 2 to 4 p.m. and Session Two from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ArtsQuest for the third year on this amazing beer fest. It is unique that every beer you will taste was brewed right here in Lehigh or Northampton County,” commented Chris McCall, representative of the Lehigh Valley Brewers’ Guild, in a press release shared with The Weekender.

“We will have 25 members on hand and an additional 10+ home brewers sampling some of the best beer, cider and mead the Valley has to offer in the most picturesque location in the Valley. It is a perfect partnership of Lehigh Valley businesses, and we can’t wait to welcome all of our beer enthusiasts.”

BREWERIES INCLUDE: