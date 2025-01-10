Trance-Fusion pioneers The Disco Biscuits are back at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE – Trance-Fusion pioneers The Disco Biscuits will return to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. along their Bubble Tour.

Sensational Philadelphia-based electric jam band, The Disco Biscuits remain the pioneers of “Trance-Fusion,” bridging the gap between electronic dance music and jam rock while consistently breaking sonic boundaries to tell the stories within. They just extended their Bubble Tour to include a Northeast run — with a newly added show in Wilkes-Barre!

Tickets for the concert are available starting Friday, January 10, at 12 p.m. and can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and slpconcerts.net. You can also visit the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office in person or contact the office by phone during regular business hours.

Ticket prices are $34.30, $39.50, $44.50, and $49.50 plus fees with General Admission on the floor and assigned seating in the Mezzanine and Balcony. VIP Soundcheck Experience is also available online only.

The group came out to Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center and appeared at the Poconos’ Elements Music & Arts Festival in 2024. The live-centric jam band has made their rounds to venues across Northeastern Pennsylvania over the years, creating a strong following in the area for their funky original sound.

With two rock operas (1998’s “Hot Air Balloon” / 2000’s “Chemical Warfare Brigade”) amongst the eight full-length studio albums under their belt, The Biscuits are back with their ninth studio record, a space opera entitled “Revolution in Motion,” released on March 29, 2024.

Released in four parts and accompanied by comic book-style 3D-animated films, “Revolution in Motion” tells of an alien species set out to discover and study other life throughout the universe. After partying a little too hard and losing track of their mission, the aliens slip through space in a wormhole, arriving on planet Earth. Vowing to complete their mission, the aliens set out to abduct and study humans with only The Disco Biscuits able to save the world.

With a vast touring schedule and ever-changing live shows, The Disco Biscuits employ emerging technologies to help them create music that is 100% human although, perhaps, not entirely of this planet.

Come out this winter to see The Disco Biscuits once again return to NEPA. More information about the band can be found at: https://www.discobiscuits.com/