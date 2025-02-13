In this episode, host Bill Corcoran Jr. chats with JJ Carter, Founder of Gldn PR, a luxury public relations firm specialized in making CEO’s, executives, consultants, and companies the No.1 authority in their industry.

In today’s fast-changing media landscape, staying ahead requires more than just good storytelling—it demands strategy, adaptability, and the right partnerships. In this episode, they break down the modern day PR playbook, exploring the latest media trends shaping the industry and how brands, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders can leverage them for success.

Plus, they also dive into the power of collaboration, revealing why building strong relationships across industries and generations is the key to long-term influence. Whether navigating digital PR, brand positioning, or media outreach, this episode is packed with insights to help you stay ahead of the curve!

The Modern Day PR Playbook, Media Trends, & the Power of Collaboration | Ep.237: JJ Carter

