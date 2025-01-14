Elements Music & Arts Festival returns Summer 2025 with 8th edition of its massive EDM celebration set across four main stages inspired by the elements.

The Phase One lineup for the 8th edition of Elements Music & Arts Festival features deadmau5, Illenium, Mau P, Rezz, Sara Landry, Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Tipper, Zeds Dead, Chase & Status, Claude VonStroke (The Return), DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaq, Eli Brown, Liquid Stranger, and more!

Elements Music & Arts Festival combines live performers throughout the electronic dance genre as well as larger-than-life art installations in a fun, vibrant atmosphere.

Elements Music & Arts Festival just announced Phase One of its 2025 lineup this summer in the Poconos.

LONG POND — The premier immersive electronic festival of the Northeast returns for 8th edition at Pocono Raceway from Aug. 8 through Aug. 10 and announces Phase One of its 2025 lineup.

More than just a festival, Elements Music & Arts Festival is a haven for creativity, connection, and adventure — where music, art, camping, and community merge and guests can explore self-expression in a vibrant celebration with kindred spirits.

Set against the backdrop of its enchanting, art-filled forest, attendees can look forward to top-tier electronic talent offering a diverse range of sounds and experiences.

Featuring some of the most noteworthy names in dance music, headliners announced for the 2025 edition include celebrated chart-topping superstar Illenium, world renowned electronic musician deadmau5, electronic visionary Rezz, Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set).

The stacked billing expands with the darker sonics of forward-thinking producer Liquid Stranger, the return of legendary house act Claude VonStroke, trip-hop pioneer Tipper, UK drum & bass flag bearers Chase & Status, and the larger than life DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal.

“We’re thrilled to bring you our most diverse lineup yet — featuring top current acts, emerging talent, throwback classics, and fresh genres for curious explorers. With “Flavors” across four main stages and smaller experiences, we encourage wandering to discover something new. A big thank you for all the awesome ideas we got from our DJ survey participants — you’re partners in shaping the future of Elements Festival!” said Elements Co-Founder Timothy Monkiewicz today in a press release shared with The Weekender.

Elements Festival’s four main stages embody the natural forces it celebrates. The Fire stage crackles with high-energy performances for thrill seekers, while Earth transforms into a surreal dreamscape of glowing trees, cosmic mushrooms, and floating jellyfish. Air serves as a hidden sanctuary of sound nestled deep within the woods, while Water becomes a sunlit playground with acrobats, playful characters, and festival-goers are encouraged to dive into an immersive 360° stage experience.

Elements has evolved into a standout multi-day camping festival, thriving at its location of Long Pond set in the woodlands near the racetrack featuring an on-site solar farm to drive sustainability initiatives.

Fans can explore art cars reminiscent of Burning Man and rows of guest-created theme camps known as Vibe Villages amidst the grounds, large-scale art installations, interactive performances, and 3D video projection mapping. There is also a full Health & Wellness lineup offering yoga, sound baths, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, and multidisciplinary workshops.

Elements Co-Founder Brett Herman added, “At Elements you’re living on a different planet for three to four days. There’s so much to experience beyond the music, there’s always something happening in the Bizarre, Fun Factory, Plaza, Wellnest, and countless other places in the festival ground. Just moving from place to place you’re guaranteed to strike sparks, start a side quest, and find like-minded vibes.”

Another cornerstone of Elements’ community spirit is the Art of Change program, designed to uplift marginalized voices. In 2024, the program focused on environmental change. Applications for the 2025 Art of Change program will open closer to the event, while submissions for Vibe Villages, artists, and performers are now live.

Tier Three GA and VIP passes are available now through the official Elements Festival website as well as an all-new option for 2025, dubbed the “Entourage Pass”, which grants backstage access & more.

Attendees can choose from diverse accommodations, including car camping, glamping, nearby hotels, and ready-to-go RVs or tents. Shuttle passes, providing transport from major Northeast cities, are also on offer for those preferring not to drive.

ELEMENTS FESTIVAL 2025 PHASE ONE LINEUP (ABC BY TIER)

deadmau5

Illenium

Mau P

Rezz

Sara Landry

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Tipper

Zeds Dead

Chase & Status

Claude VonStroke (The Return)

DJ Diesel aka Shaq

Eli Brown

Liquid Stranger

Sullivan King B2B Kayzo

Tape B

Tape B B2B Levity

Wooli

ALLEYCVT

Boogie T

BUNT.

Layton Giordani

Levity

LP Giobbi

Max Styler

Papadosio

SIDEPIECE

Sunsquabi

Wax Motif

AHEE

Boogie T.Rio

Canabliss

Crumb Pit

Cyclops

Eater

Golden Pony

The Illustrious Blacks

Layz

LondonBridge

Maddy O’Neal

MADGRRL

Max Low

Moon Hooch

Reaper

Sneezy

Splintered Sunlight

The Sponges

Vincent Antone

Baby Kush

Earth Signs

HVNLEE B2B Luna Mar

Koopmusic

Narashima

Papyon

Click here to read my full first-hand experience at Elements Music & Arts Festival from 2024!