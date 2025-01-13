SCRANTON — Do these dark winter blues have you feeling a bit down as of late? You are not not alone! Winter seasonal affective disorder affects millions of people around the globe every single year. I have always called it the “January Blahs.” A period immediately following the glitz and glamour of Christmas and New Year’s, and now what?

In the United States alone there are about 500 support groups dealing with any and every sort of issue known to man. They are usually pretty specific in nature. Well now, let’s usher in number 501.

“The Awakenings,” a brand spanking new “General Support Group” leaves no issue off the table. Whether you are dealing with the loss of a loved one, depression, addictive personality, health diagnosis, etc. — The Awakenings will have your back. The intent of the group is to ultimately connect, share, and in the end grow. Each monthly session ends with focusing on gratitude and what is right in each attendee’s life, as opposed to what we tend to focus on — what we see as wrong.

Accountability will also be a strong force in the sessions in order to achieve one’s goals, whether it is wanting to stop smoking or drop some pounds. “As opposed to going it alone, you are much more likely to climb to the tippy top of your mountain with us, than on your own,” states The Awakenings founder Christopher Vernon.

Can you guess which sector of the population seeks help less than any other statistical group? Well, if you guessed “males” then you are indeed correct. It is the belief of the group moderator and founder that this is the reason that men are more likely to live shorter lives than their female counterparts and are sadly higher in number for seeking out suicide.

“It is decade after decade of toxic masculinity not seeking self-help that has hurt the modern male in droves. They simply never deal with their own issues in a proper, healthy way like women tend to. Year after year, I see all these new year’s resolution types always wanting to focus on the exterior, but you never hear hardly anyone say they want to get healthier on the inside. That is the true human stain in my opinion,” cites Christopher Vernon. “What is going on in the inside will always work it’s way out, it is only a matter of time if not dealt with properly”.

A safe space indeed, the free support group will meet once a month, every third Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the rear private event room at Groove Brewing on Sanderson Avenue located in Scranton. The first session is set for Thursday, Jan. 16.

No worries as this completely confidential group is relaxed in nature. The ultimate judgement free zone is about to become your newest go-to comforting best friend when in need. 2025 is the year to now be brave, and now more than ever before, it is high time to take back your life!