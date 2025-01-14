Donations can be made at the Boarding for Breast Cancer table located inside Thirsty Camel from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Leighann & Company are set to perform at Boarding For Breast Cancer at Camelback Resort on Saturday, Jan. 18.

TANNERSVILLE —Spend the long weekend shredding for a good cause at Camelback Resort’s Boarding For Breast Cancer fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

The two-day event at the ski resort will support Boarding For Breast Cancer (B4BC), a non-profit foundation that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active, and sustainable lifestyle as the best means for breast cancer prevention.

Guests can enjoy merch, prizes and live entertainment from Leighann and Company on Saturday, and Kendal Conrad on Sunday.

Donations can be made at the Boarding for Breast Cancer table located inside Thirsty Camel from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers. A special tribute run will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Event guests must have a lift ticket to be on the snow or be on the mountain.

With winter in full swing at Camelback Resort, skiers and snowboarders should mark their calendars for festive fundraisers, local specials, and weekly events taking place this season including Boarding For Breast Cancer, Freezin’ for a Reason, Pond Skim, and more.

“The season is off and running, and we are thrilled to host our annual Boarding For Breast Cancer and Freezin’ for a Reason events which benefit incredible causes,” said Camelback Resort Managing Director David Makarsky in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Plus, value lift ticket pricing for locals, dining specials, and live entertainment give guests the opportunity to fully enjoy everything Camelback has to offer.”

CAMELBACK RESORT FULL EVENT SCHEDULE

Boarding for Breast Cancer – Jan. 18 & Jan. 19

Spend MLK weekend on the mountain for a great cause. Meet at the Thirsty Camel for a Pink Party to remember, including live entertainment, merch, and special prizes. Join a special tribute run happening at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Freezin’ for a Reason – Feb. 8

Join an exhilarating day of family-friendly, polar-themed fun, including live entertainment, raffles, merch, and the opportunity to meet local athletes. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser support the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Event festivities run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., entertainment lasts until 5 p.m., and a live band will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Thirsty Camel.

Pond Skim – March 22

Join the annual end-of-season Pond Skim in style. This year will be a throwback to the 80s, so retro gear is highly encouraged. Whether skiing, snowboarding, or just here to cheer, it’s going to be a day full of fun and nostalgia.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Skim, Best Costume, and Best Splash. Rain date is March 29.

Local Tuesdays – Tuesdays | 3 – 9 p.m.

Specials at the Thirsty Camel include half-priced appetizers and $5 drink specials from 3 p.m. to close. Offer not available Feb. 18.

Every Tuesday night beginning at 3 p.m., twilight lift tickets and Aquatopia twilight tickets will be available for $39 for locals with the zip code starting in ‘183’ and college students.

Tickets must be purchased onsite at Guest Services or the Resort Activities Center in the hotel. Present your college ID, driver’s license, or local school ID to redeem your exclusive discount and parking pass.

Thirsty Thursdays @ Thirsty Camel

TGI…Thursday? Come hang out and toast another perfect day on the mountain at the Thirsty Camel for weekly drink and dining specials.

Winter DJ Series – Saturdays | 1 – 5 p.m.