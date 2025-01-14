WILKES-BARRE – Experience the timeless magic of Classic Rock as “Legends Live On!” takes the stage for a spectacular three-band tribute concert.

Featuring a lineup of world-class tribute acts, this unforgettable evening pays homage to some of the most iconic bands and artists of all time on Saturday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.:

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. with an exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and slpconcerts.net or in-person when you visit/call the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours

LEGENDS LIVE ON! LINEUP INCLUDES:

Gold Dust Woman, a tribute to the enchanting Stevie Nicks and the legendary Fleetwood Mac, captures the ethereal essence and electrifying energy of their groundbreaking music. With flawless vocal performances, intricate harmonies, and a commitment to authenticity, Gold Dust Woman invites audiences to relive the golden era of hits like “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” and “Landslide.”

Four Way Street honors the enduring legacy of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. This exceptional group celebrates the unparalleled songwriting and vocal harmonies that defined a generation, bringing classics like “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” “Ohio,” and “Teach Your Children” to life with heartfelt precision and passion.

Return to Paradise, a Styx tribute that takes fans on a journey through the band’s arena-rock anthems and progressive epics. From the soaring melodies of “Come Sail Away” to the hard-driving rhythms of “Renegade,” and the chart-topping ballad “Babe”, Return to Paradise delivers an electrifying performance that captures the spirit and spectacle of Styx’s greatest hits.

Join F.M. Kirby Center for an evening that celebrates the music, memories, and magic of these legendary bands. “Legends Live On!” is more than a concert, it’s a tribute to the songs and stories that continue to inspire generations.