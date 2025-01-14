STROUDSBURG — Celebrate local flavors and artisan craftsmanship when the Pocono Winter Wine & Food Festival makes its grand return to the Sherman Theater in Downtown Stroudsburg, on Sunday, Jan. 19.
This year’s festival will feature two exclusive sessions to provide an intimate and enjoyable experience for attendees. The first session will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the second session will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This annual event promises a delightful culinary and wine-tasting adventure. Attendees will enjoy complimentary samples from an incredible lineup of wineries, restaurants, and artisan vendors.
FEATURED WINERIES:
- Sorrenti Family Estate Vineyard
- Mountain View Vineyard
- Tolino’s
- Renegade Winery
- Eagle’s Rest Cellars
- Franklin Hill Vineyards
- Mount Bethel Farms
- Clever Girl Winery
- Whitetail Vineyards
- Vineyard Hill Cellars
- King Cole Winery
- Lucchi Family Wine Cellars
- Sango Kura
- Featured Restaurants
- Sarah Street Grill
- Happy Hour
- Frogtown Chophouse
- Witchkraft Sandwich Co.
- Bovinos
RETAIL VENDORS:
Festival-goers will also have the chance to shop unique products from these talented artisan vendors:
- GOT CHOCOLATE INC
- Hometown Spark Permanent Jewelry
- Baby and Mothman Coffee
- Exploring Soles Travel
- Red Bone Cigars
- Go North Yarnworks
- Klean Kandles
- Forged By Hand LLC
- Serrenta
- AK Farms – Cheese
- Gemini Crow Hot Sauce
- Kathryn B Jewelry
Tickets will are $40 each and can be purchased online at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office. For questions, contact the box office at 570-420-2808.