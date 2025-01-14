Taste a wide assortment of wines made at local wineries while also shopping gifts and other items from local artisans.

STROUDSBURG — Celebrate local flavors and artisan craftsmanship when the Pocono Winter Wine & Food Festival makes its grand return to the Sherman Theater in Downtown Stroudsburg, on Sunday, Jan. 19.

This year’s festival will feature two exclusive sessions to provide an intimate and enjoyable experience for attendees. The first session will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the second session will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This annual event promises a delightful culinary and wine-tasting adventure. Attendees will enjoy complimentary samples from an incredible lineup of wineries, restaurants, and artisan vendors.

FEATURED WINERIES:

Sorrenti Family Estate Vineyard

Mountain View Vineyard

Tolino’s

Renegade Winery

Eagle’s Rest Cellars

Franklin Hill Vineyards

Mount Bethel Farms

Clever Girl Winery

Whitetail Vineyards

Vineyard Hill Cellars

King Cole Winery

Lucchi Family Wine Cellars

Sango Kura

Featured Restaurants

Sarah Street Grill

Happy Hour

Frogtown Chophouse

Witchkraft Sandwich Co.

Bovinos

RETAIL VENDORS:

Festival-goers will also have the chance to shop unique products from these talented artisan vendors:

GOT CHOCOLATE INC

Hometown Spark Permanent Jewelry

Baby and Mothman Coffee

Exploring Soles Travel

Red Bone Cigars

Go North Yarnworks

Klean Kandles

Forged By Hand LLC

Serrenta

AK Farms – Cheese

Gemini Crow Hot Sauce

Kathryn B Jewelry

Tickets will are $40 each and can be purchased online at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office. For questions, contact the box office at 570-420-2808.