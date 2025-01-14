The Mines has already announces Thursday and Saturday events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in March 2025.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, The Mines brings back its Stoplight Party, where you can display whether you’re taken, “it’s complicated”, or single!

On Thursday, Jan. 30, The Mines hosts its first ever Naughty or Nice Pajama Party.

The Mines hosts its Spring Semester Kick-Off event on Thursday, Jan. 16, for its first all college mixer of 2025.

WILKES-BARRE – The Mines Nightclub is gearing up for an electrifying Spring Semester, promising a hot lineup of events tailored to college students and the vibrant local community.

The Mines is ready to redefine NEPA nightlife for the new year, offering an unbeatable combination of themed events, vibrant energy, and a welcoming space to go out to in the Wilkes-Barre community. The Mines is the place to get out and create unforgettable memories. Follow The Mines on social media for updates and surprises, and let the 2025 festivities begin!

The Mines is thrilled to announce the return of ALL COLLEGE MIXERS on Thursdays, featuring exclusive themed events throughout the semester. Each Thursday, college students, military members, and trade school attendees can party the night away with their peers in a safe and energetic environment. DJ Venom X performs each night, with the party starting at 9 p.m.

Jan. 16 -Welcome Back Spring Semester Bash – College, military, or trade school ID required.

Jan. 23 – Pink Out Party – Keep the welcome vibes alive in a Barbie/Taylor Swift themed experience

Jan. 30 – Naughty or Nice Pajama Party

Feb. 6 – ELON MUSK ROCKS THE MINES (T-Shirt Giveaway)

Feb. 13 – Valentine’s Day Eve “Stoplight” Party

All Thursday events require valid college, military, or trade school IDs unless otherwise stated.

Get ready for the biggest and best St. Patrick’s Day events in the region this March, from those that brought you Wilkes-Scarre! Thursday, March 13, is “Get Lucky at the Mines – A College Night” celebration for the Irish in all of us. Then, Saturday, March 15, is “The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bash, which is open to everyone — 18 to party, 21 to drink.

Whether you’re in the mood for TikTok-worthy dance moves, country tunes, or celebrating the luck of the Irish, The Mines has something for everyone.

“At The Mines, we take pride in creating a space where people can feel safe and have fun,” said Joe Rovinsky in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Our policies and events are designed to foster an unforgettable experience for every guest, whether they’re students, locals, or just visiting Wilkes-Barre.”

Located in the heart of Wilkes-Barre city, The Mines Nightclub remains a staple of the region’s niite life scene. The club is open Thursdays for College Mixers, and select special events.