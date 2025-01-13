BETHLEHEM — Presented with media partner 99.9 The Hawk, ArtsQuest announces its seventh Musikfest 2025 headliner, Chicago, will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7:15 p.m.

Ticket access begins Wednesday, Jan. 15, for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, Jan. 17, for the general public at Musikfest.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle Donor.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago released their 38th studio album “Born for This Moment” in 2022, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.” Featuring the signature sounds Chicago fans have come to love, “Born for This Moment” captures the true heart of this legendary band. Over the entire course of 14 vibrant new songs, the new album encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalization and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades.

Chicago have toured every year since the beginning in 1967 — they’ve never missed a year. The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic Vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-Classic Songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations. 2025 marks the band’s 58th consecutive year of touring! Chicago continues to be true ambassadors for their beloved hometown, carrying the city’s name with pride and dignity around the world.

The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for Aug. 1 to Aug. 10, 2025, with a special preview night on July 31. The 11-day festival will feature hundreds of free performances, across stages located throughout both the north and south-sides of Bethlehem.