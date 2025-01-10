Pocono Winter Beerfest is back in Stroudsburg on Saturday, Jan. 18, with doors opening at 12:00 p.m. for Early Access and 1:00 p.m. for General Admission.

STROUDSBURG – Kick off 2025 in style with the return of the highly anticipated Pocono Winter Beerfest on Saturday, Jan. 18, with the doors opening at 12:00 p.m. for Early Access and 1:00 p.m. for General Admission.

Hosted indoors at the Sherman Theater in Downtown Stroudsburg, this event runs from noon to 4 p.m., offering craft beer enthusiasts a warm and lively atmosphere to enjoy over 100 hand-selected craft beers from some of the region’s best breweries.

THIS YEAR’S LINEUP OF BREWERIES INCLUDES:

Barley Creek

Yergey Brewing

Shawnee Craft Brewing Company

Bovino’s Brewery

Lehigh Valley Home Brewers

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Mountain View Winery

Allegheny Creek Brewing Company

Signature Brewery & Saloon

This event is a must for craft beer fans and anyone looking to support local breweries. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best brews in the Poconos!

“We are excited to bring together these talented brewers for a day of craft beer discovery,” said Rich Berkowitz, CEO of the Sherman Theater. “The Pocono Winter Beerfest is not just a celebration of amazing beer but also a showcase of the creativity and passion of our local craft beer community.”

In addition to an amazing selection of craft brews, attendees can explore offerings from top-notch vendors, including:

Kilhaney’s Pickles

Nutty Novelties

Jerky Rob

Gemini Crow Hot Sauce

Red Bone Cigars

Got Chocolate

Homegrown

Sooty Venture Co.

Bovino’s Brewery is this year’s Beer Glass Sponsor, and Pipe Dreams serves as a Supporting Sponsor, ensuring an elevated experience for attendees.

General admission includes a souvenir beer glass and unlimited beer samples and VIP Early Access (limited to 100 attendees) includes exclusive early entry, a souvenir beer glass, and unlimited beer samples.

For more information and tickets, visit ShermanTheater.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.