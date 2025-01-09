This is the first of four inspiring episodes filmed in Kenya during OnTheStacks’, unforgettable adventure in July 2024. In this episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Professor Charles Mulli, Founder of Mully Children’s Family (MCF) ‪@TheWorldsLargestFamily‬, a Christian based organization dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children. Since 1989, he has built MCF into a sanctuary for more than 35,000 orphaned and homeless children, providing them with education, healthcare, and a renewed sense of hope.

Once a street boy abandoned by his parents, Mulli rose above his circumstances to become a self-made millionaire, building wealth through his ventures in transportation, real estate, and oil distribution. But everything changed the day he had his car stolen. This eye-opening encounter with street children in Nairobi brought back memories of his own childhood struggles, setting him on an unexpected path to give up his wealth and devote the rest of his life to rescuing Kenya’s most vulnerable children.

OnTheStacks thanks their incredible sponsors who helped make filming this episode in Kenya possible: Jonathans Restaurant, Royal Bakery, Frozen Cow, Pest Rangers, Elevation Wellness, Red’s Barbershop, AxelRad, The Katyl Agency, and PA Inclusive. Bill Corcoran Jr. expressed his deepest gratitude to his supportive family and friends.

