What does it take to go from sitting on the bench in high school to a 9-year pro basketball career—and then build a business that impacts millions? Dre Baldwin ‪@DreAllDay‬ has lived that journey—and in this episode, he breaks it all down with raw honesty and game-ready mindset.

Host Bill Corcoran Jr. chats with Dre Baldwin, the Founder and CEO of Work On Your Game Inc. He’s a four-time TEDx speaker and the author of 40 books. After a 9-year professional basketball career across 8 countries, he developed his signature framework—the “Roadmap in Reverse”—a proven system to help professionals with mindset, strategy, accountability, and execution.

Dre gets real about what it actually takes to win—not just in sports, but in life and business. He opens up about the mindset shifts that helped him go from sitting on the bench in high school to playing pro ball across the globe—and how the 4 pillars he built along the way became the foundation for everything.

Those same pillars that kept him locked in on the court are what fueled him to build a powerful global brand and business from the ground up. They’ve helped him stay sharp, bounce back from setbacks, and take action—even when no one’s watching. He breaks it all down in a way that hits—and makes you think about how you’re showing up in your own game.

Dre Baldwin’s 4 Pillars to Win On the Court & in Life | Ep.234 Dre Baldwin

