GILBERT – The Lawrence Arms are officially the final addition to Camp Punksylvania 2025!

The legendary Chicago punk trio joins an already explosive lineup featuring main headliners The Vandals, Dillinger Four and Bridge City Sinners in addition to about 50 other punk bands from throughout the inclusive genre.

Now in its fifth year, Camp Punksylvania continues to push boundaries with a diverse lineup featuring femme, queer, and artists of color alongside major national acts, ensuring a weekend that truly represents the heart of the punk community.

Fans can expect explosive performances from the likes of Scowl, THICK, Pollyanna, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, JER, Teenage Halloween, Rebelmatic, and many more.

The lineup for each day of the festival, happening this summer from June 20 through June 22 at West End Fairgrounds, will be revealed in April, giving fans a closer look at which days their favorite bands will hit the stages. And don’t even worry, there are no set overlaps at Camp Punksylvania so everyone can see everything they want to see!

Attendees are also invited to camp for the weekend where you can enjoy campfire sing-a-longs, connect with a like-minded community, and get the full Punksylvania experience. All tickets, passes, accommodations, and more information are available at camppunksylvania.com.