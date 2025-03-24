WILKES-BARRE — On Sunday, April 13, the Wyoming Valley pauses its normal routine to gather and celebrate the life of local musical legend, Bill Kelly at Kings College Chapel at 4 p.m. and Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

An influential musical duo from the Wyoming Valley, Bill Kelly and Jerry Hludzik teamed up in various bands such as Dakota and the Buoys. They gained national recognition and are perhaps best known for their work with the Buoys.

Bill Kelly and the Buoys, along with other celebrity bands, celebrated with Jerry Hludzik performing at Jammin’ for Jerry Benefit Concert — a benefit for Hludzik on April 26, 2018 at Genetti’s Grand Ballroom. Jerry Hludzik passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. It just so happens that on the Fifth Death Anniversary of Jerry Hludzik, the city is celebrating the life of his musical partner, Bill Kelly.

Palm Sunday on April 13 is a special day and evening for everyone to celebrate the life of Bill Kelly, who died at the age of 74 on April 13, 2024 in his home in Nashville.

MEMORIAL PRAYER SERVICE

Kings College is honoring their alumnus, Bill Kelly, with a special mass at the Chapel on Kings College Campus on North Street for 4 p.m., Sunday, April 13 and all are invited.

“King’s College is always honored to prayerfully celebrate the lives of our deceased alumni and to offer consolation to their families and friends. I hope and pray that our Memorial Prayer Service for Bill Kelly at the beautiful Chapel of Christ the King will be both a fitting celebration of his life, and a source of consolation and comfort for those who loved him and were loved by him,” says Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D. President of Kings College.

MUSICAL CONCERT TRIBUTE & BENEFIT

The Celebration of Life for Bill Kelly continues with a live music event with doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Genetti Grand Ballroom at 77 East Market Street in downtown Wilkes Barre. The tributes and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

The tribute will start with Billy Kelly’s sister, President of MMI Prep Theresa Long who says, “Bill loved this area, and his family is grateful for the love and generosity from his fans. Thank you to the outstanding musicians who will be playing for this special event”.

Bill Kelly’s wife, Ann, will be in attendance travelling from Nashville and all the proceeds from the door will go to help Ann through this difficult time. Jerry Hludzik’s wife, Annie, will also be in attendance, helping with the event.

As part of the celebration former band members and their families are travelling from afar to perform a “BUOYS REUNION” for the event. The band members include Fran Brozena, Bob Gryziec, Barry Rogers, Ryan Brozena and possibly Carl Siracuse.

Other top bands from Wyoming Valley and national fame are donating their time to perform during the evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. including the Idol Kings, the Untouchables, Flaxy Morgan, and country music’s local favorite, Lost at The Rodeo. The production for the event will be donated by Rockstreet Music.

Donation for The Celebration of Life for Bill Kelly is $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available now online at www.ticketsalesnow.com with credit card sales and a credit card service fee of $2 for a total of $22.

Cash sales will be available for advance tickets starting Wednesday, March 26, at the Gallery of Sound in Wilkes Barre for $20 with no service fees. At the door sales will be $30. A block of rooms will be held at the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel.

Many key individuals involved in the NEPA music industry have helped bring this event to fruition. They shared their thoughts about the impact and legacy of Billy Kelly:

Michelle Reilly of Untouchables and friend of Hdluzik and Kelly families says, “Their music lives on forever!”

Joe Nardone Sr. says, “A benefit to support the loss of a great musician and even a greater man”.

“Bill was a great talent and wonderful person,” says Alan K. Stout, a longtime local music journalist and radio show host. “The last time he was back in town was in 2023, for his induction into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, and though he was ill, he performed beautifully that night. It’s a cherished memory for all that were there. I am grateful that this special tribute show is being done in his memory.”

Paul Ciliberto of Bold Gold Media Group says, “Some are talented, some are humble, some are spiritual…Bill Kelly was all three.”

Longtime colleague, Jim Della Croce at Pathfinder Management says, “Bill left a huge footprint in the landscape of the music business. Yes, he sang the hit “Timothy” with The Buoys early in his storied career but he went on to record for Columbia Records, Epic, MCA Records and wrote for MCA Publishing. His touring life went beyond The Buoys and Dakota opening for Queen’s The Game Tour but leading and producing marquee artists and performing across North America and on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry multiple times with country giant Carlie Louvin. He was a hit songwriter and chart-topper in the contemporary Christian music world and did his time as a manager and booking agent. To lead major bands in Nashville spoke to his prowess as a guitarist but we’ll all remember that voice, the one that put his beloved home, the Wyoming Valley, on the national map and into the annals of pop music. Quick with a smile, a hearty laugh and a huge humble heart were part of Bill’s DNA yet his family was his #1 hit and he knew it. Join us in celebrating Bill’s legacy and give back to the man who gave so much to so many, our friend and neighbor, Bill Kelly.”

Local Businessman, promoter and entertainment investor-consultant, Thom Greco comments, “Bill Kelly was a friend and a true believer in our local talent. Bill Kelly and Jerry Hludzik helped us in the studio to produce the hit album by SYNCH, …get the feelin’ , and continued to produce and help when Jimmy Harnen went out on his own to national fame with ‘Where Are You Now’. Bill helped us with the success we enjoyed at all of our local musical venues — and Bill had an amazing voice! We will miss him, and we now rightfully celebrate Bill with Wyoming Valley pride.”