Whatever music genre floats your boat, find something happening live in town for you (or for Mom) this weekend! We’ve got rock n’ roll, metalcore, funk, acoustic, jazz, country, pop, and everything in between hitting stages from Wilkes-Barre to Allentown!

Explore a new venue or book your tickets for an unforgettable experience with diverse local, national, and global artists descending upon NEPA for Mother’s Day Weekend. Rock on, Mom!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Join Mike Miz for dinner and a show! This talented singer-songwriter-guitarist out of our area is playing a hometown solo acoustic gig at River Street Jazz Café in Wilkes-Barre this Sunday, May 11, with Dinner at 6 p.m. and the music starting at 7 p.m. Combining rock, roots, and Americana, Mike Miz prides himself on playing soulful, energetic live performances throughout the year.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Escaper w/ One Time Weekend

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Driftwood & Treesap

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

An Evening With Mike Miz

SUN, MAY 11, 6:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Allan Cooper

THURS, MAY 8, 5:00 P.M.

–

One Night Only!

FRI, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Arborline

SAT, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SUN, MAY 11, 2:00 P.M.

ARCHER MUSIC HALL

Motionless in White w/ Another Day Dawns and Inimical Drive

FRI, MAY 9, & SAT, MAY 10, 6:30 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MAY 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING

Triple Fret Trio

FRI, MAY 9, 6:30 P.M.

–

Doug & Sean

SAT, MAY 10, 6:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Maggie Baugh @ Sherman Theater

THURS, MAY 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Independent Artist Showcase w/ Live On, Burn At Dawn, Those Damn Kids, The Vierling Duo, The Just Imagines, We The People @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Arch Enemy @ Sherman Theater

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Frank Viele / Ozzi’s Angels Benefit Concert @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute Band

THURS, MAY 8, 7:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 8, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 8, 10:30 P.M.

–

Eric Lear @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

Open Mic Night @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 9, 8:30 P.M.

–

Leighann Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bill Hoffman Band @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

The JOB @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 10, 9:30 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Vince Gill

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Sage Clearing Duo

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo

SUN, MAY 11, 2:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Saints of Sabbath – Black Sabbath Tribute

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Swank

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

The Husty Bros

FRI, MAY 9, 7:30 P.M.

–

Red Rock Rounders

SAT, MAY 10, 7:30 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Whiskey N Woods

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Duo

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S

Lipstick & Rye

THURS, MAY 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jug O’ Jack

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Untouchables

FRI, MAY 9, 9:00 P.M.

–

Cole Larravide

SAT, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MAY 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

JML w/ special guest Ted Paal

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friendly Fyre

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wade Preston Band @ Mother’s Day

SUN, MAY 11, 4:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Mama Bullmoose

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Drunk & Sober

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Fabulous 45s

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Smoke & Mirrors

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Jimmy Stranger

THURS, MAY 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Backwoods Funk

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Group Du Jour Trio

FRI, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Franke from Toasted

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

Spew, L.M.I, World Breaker, and Germ USA

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Ledbetters – A tribute to Pearl Jam

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bad Animals – The Heart Tribute

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Burl Millings

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

MDK Trio

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

SLOPESLIDE PUB & GRILL

Castaway Band Trio

FRI, MAY 9, 5:00 P.M.

–

Matt Dellecker

SAT, MAY 10, 3:00 P.M.

–

Joe O’Malley

SUN, MAY 11, 3:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Silent Planet & Invent Animate with 156/Silence & Allt

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Obey Your Master – Metallica Tribute

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Jordan Allan

THURS, MAY 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Peaches & Wine

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Zenith

SAT, MAY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

John Simo

SUN, MAY 11, 3:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Random Rock

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

20lb Head

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS – EDWARDVILLE

Bad Acoustics

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannging with F.O.G.

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Eddie Appnel

SAT, MAY 10, 7:00 P.M.

SERGEI’S

EDM Night w/ DJ MC

THURS, MAY 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

Live Jazz Band followed by DJ Downtown

FRI, MAY 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

No Surrender w/ Guest DJ Chris James

SAT, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

The Nelsons

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jacob Gilpin

SAT, MAY 10, 6:00 P.M.

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Paul Martin

FRI, MAY 9, 7:00 P.M.

THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS

Lipstick & Rye

FRI, MAY 9, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Kris Huber

THURS, MAY 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

South Side Bandits

FRI, MAY 9, 9:30 P.M.

–

Y2Kids

SAT, MAY 10, 9:00 P.M

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.