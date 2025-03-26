Mikayla Tulachka, daughter to famous monster truck driver Mitch Tulachka, will race against her brother at Monster Jam® at Mohegan Arena.

Brandan Tulachka, current driver of Just Get-Er-Done and son of original Just Get-Er-Done driver Mitch Tulachka, will go up against his sister at Monster Jam® this weekend.

Brandan Tulachka drives the independent truck Just Get-Er-Done at Monster Jam® at Mohegan Arena from March 28 through March 30.

WILKES-BARRE – Experience Monster Jam® live and become a fan for life with the ultimate day of action-packed family fun at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, March 28, to Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Get ready to cheer on the massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers taking over Wilkes-Barre for a weekend packed with unbelievable performances and jaw-dropping stunts like you’ve never seen before.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill arena event. You can see 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly in competitions of speed and skill at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

The truck line-up in Wilkes-Barre will include Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; ThunderROARusä driven by Tony Ochs; El Toro Loco® driven by MJ Solorio; Megalodon® driven by Mikayla Tulachka; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian driven by Blake Grange; Just Get-Er-Done driven by Brandan Tulachka; Hotsy driven by Mark Hall; and Rammunition driven by Kurt Kraehmer.

This weekend’s competition in NEPA will uniquely feature a sibling rivalry with Mikayla Tulachka driving the Megalodon® and her older brother Brandan Tulachka driving Just Get-Er-Done. These two will go up against each other on the big stage dirt stage!

“We’re the only brother-sister duo in Monster Jam!” said Brandan Tulachka in a phone interview with The Weekender.

“My older brother taught me everything he knows, it’ll be awesome to beat him—,” said Mikayla Tulachka.

Only about three years apart, the monster truck-driving siblings said they’ve always been competitive with one another. “At the end of the shows, we always race to the hotel rooms – see who gets the shower first, who gets the best bed, and now that’s turned into the real competition too,” said Mikayla.

All eight trucks will face-off against each other in the Monster Jam competition separated into three parts; race, skills and freestyle. Mikayla and Brandan both said freestyle is their favorite!

“My favorite competition is freestyle because there’s no rules, you get 75 seconds to do whatever you want,” said Mikayla.

Brandan said attendees of this year’s Monster Jam can look forward to plenty of high-flying action between the eight trucks and their charismatic drivers.

“We’re always trying to top each other,” he said. “The crazier the audience goes, the crazier we go!”

Both hailing from Wisconsin, Mikayla has been driving for Monster Jam® for four years while Brandan has been driving for them for five years.

Monsters trucks have always been a family affair for Brandan and Mikayla. Their dad, Mitch Tulachka created Just Get-Er-Done in 2003 and drove monster trucks for many years himself, inspiring his children along the way. He’s been role model to both Brandan and Mikayla, as they follow in his footsteps.

“My dad has driven monster trucks for about 15 years, then my brother started driving. Once it was my turn, they put me in the truck and had me drive for a couple events and I have been driving ever since,” said Mikayla.

“He was into it when we were real young. He got out because he was missing us,” said Brandan, who now rides under the Just Get-Er-Done name himself.

“He actually invented the name, invented the design and everything,” said Brandan. Out of high school Brandan began building a truck, but then he decided to go back to that original design while updating it a bit to create the latest version of the iconic independent Just Get Er Done truck, now in its second generation.

They recall bringing their little dirt bikes to the shows and jumping on the monster trucks as children around the larger-than-life event. They always dreamed of diving into the monster truck side of things themselves, now they’re both featured on the Monster Jam® lineup.

Mikayla is with MK Motor Sport’s Megalodon team, which displays a custom 3D shark concept running on the Just Get Er Done Original chassis. She looks forward to making her team proud at Monster Jam this weekend.

“I love getting that family name out there and getting to represent MK Motor Sports,” said Mikayla.

As for any signature stunts fans can expect, they said they’ve got some crazy tricks up their sleeves.

“I’ve been trying to work on my ‘poppers’ which is popping the truck up on the two front tires and balance from there,” said Mikayla.

Quickly becoming veterans in the extreme action sport, they said they don’t get scared of rolling anymore. Brandan said over their years of competing in monster truck events, you get used to it, while Mikayla joked that she’s learned how to drive with her eyes shut while performing a crazy stunt.

Brandan and Mikayla Tulachka love getting out there to wow fans with mind-blowing stunts in the giant trucks that have become home to them. They’ve enjoyed getting to see the country, finding fresh thrills wherever they go. They also love getting to hang out with the Monster Jam® family, who all push each other to go big or go home!

“There’s a lot of great drivers on this tour here!” said Brandan.

These daring siblings love what they do and are both looking forward to showing off their astonishing, gravity-defying skills on four-wheels at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre from Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30. Learn more about tickets for this weekend’s Monster Jam events here.

“Honestly for us, the biggest thing is all the fans,” concluded Mikayla. “They come out to support us so we want to run even harder to show them what they can do. They spend their hard-earned money, so we want to put on the best show for them.”