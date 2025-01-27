This event will benefit KISS Theatre Company, an inclusive performing arts center for children in the Wyoming Valley.

WILKES-BARRE – 10 local celebrities and their partners will wow audiences with their choreography at the seventh annual “Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre” benefit on March 29, 2025.

This event benefits KISS Theatre Company, an inclusive, nonprofit performing arts center that provides a safe, educational space for children in the Wyoming Valley. Experience another epic night of dancing to support arts education for kids right here in NEPA!

This exciting event is modeled after the popular ABC hit television show, “Dancing with the Stars.” Local Wilkes-Barre “celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete for three coveted trophies: the Kid’s Choice, the People’s Choice, and the Judges’ Choice Mirror Ball Trophies.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m for for $42.00 and $52.00 plus fees. F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday,10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., so attendees are invited to come early for appetizers that are included with the ticket, as well as a cash bar, and basket raffle. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. Business casual attire is encouraged.

For more information on this 2025’s edition of Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre. visit www.dancingstarsofwilkesbarre.com and www.facebook.com/dancingstarsorwilkesbarre.