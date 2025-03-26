It’s an exciting weekend for live entertainment to finish off the month of March on a high note! Find something to suit every local nite vibe.

There are great events in the country music genre including local talent playing like Lost at the Rodeo and Flatland Ruckus. For those who live life on the darker side, try Attila at the Ritz Theater in Scranton or the Misfit Markets at the Tap at Humboldt in Hazleton.

Scroll through our weekly-updated list below for live music shcheduled in every NEPA town from Pittston to Stroudsburg! All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Local acoustic country artist, Shane Fabiani always draws a crowd with his outstanding voice and guitar skills! This weekend he’s hitting three counties in three days. Find him playing The VSpot in Scranton on Thursday, March 27, then he’ll make his debut at the River Grille in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, March 28. Finally, on Saturday, March 29, Shane Fabiani will team up with Bobby Scott at the Second Wind in Tunkhannock for an excellent live show!

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

THE RITZ THEATER

Attila w/ Butcher Babies, DED, Dealer, Nathan James & Traverse the Abyss

THURS, MARCH 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Kings & Queens of Country – Tribute to George Jones & Tammy Wynette

FRI, MARCH 28, 5:00 P.M.

RIVER GRILLE

Shane Fabiani

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S

The335

FRI, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Flatland Ruckus

SAT, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Music Room

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Coffee With Lions, The Fiendz and Old Daggers @ Misfit Markets

SAT, MARCH 29, 4:00 P.M.

MUTANT BREWING

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Cowgirl Pills

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Lost at The Rodeo

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

Giants of Science

FRI, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeannie Zano Band

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Luke Stone Duo

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Reel In The Years

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

20lb Head

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Tori V

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

John Simo

THURS, MARCH 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, MARCH 28, 4:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Abandoned Mind

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cass Noelle

SUN, MARCH 30, 3:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY

Unpolished

FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Mike Elward, Howie’s Jam Band, Don Shappelle & the Pickups w/Special Guests @ Sanctuary Serenade

THURS, MARCH 27, 5:00 P.M.

–

Space Bacon

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Succubus – Incubus Tribute

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Texas Flood – A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

VOODOO BREWING

Leslie Toth Duo

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

New Normal @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 29, 9:30 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Joe Statuto

SUN, MARCH 30, 4:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Tori V Solo

FRI, MARCH 28, 6:30 P.M.

–

K8 Solo

SAT, MARCH 29, 6:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kozmic Kidz

FRI, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Blue Mountain Soul

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:30 P.M.

SAND SPRING COUNTRY CLUB

Those Acoustic Guys presents Gino Sings The Standards

FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MARCH 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Plus 3

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

SECOND WIND

Shane Fabiani & Bobby Scott

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Jumpstart Music

FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

90s Rockfest @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Archer Oh, Winkler, Indentical The Band @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dead Again – Type O Negative Tribute @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Sydney Paolillo @ Tunes in the Taproom

SAT, MARCH 29, 5:00 P.M.

DIETRICH THEATER

Molly Keiser @ Open Mic Night

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MARCH 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Leslie Toth

SUN, MARCH 30, 4:00 P.M

SLINGSHOTS BAR

The Wanabees

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Beard of Bees

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Brady Goldsmith

SUN, MARCH 30, 4:00 P.M.

B3Q SMOKEHOUSE

Chris Matthews

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dylan Moss

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Mr. Jones

THURS, MARCH 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Selwyn Birchwood

THURS, MARCH 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

The McCartney Years

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Classic Stones Live

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Jeff Lewis

THURS, MARCH 27, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo

FRI, MARCH 28, 5:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SUN, MARCH 30, 2:00 P.M.

R BAR

Joey Lannigan

FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Shane Fabiani

THURS, MARCH 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pennsylvania State of Mind

FRI, MARCH 28, 9:30 P.M.

–

Reach For The Sky

SAT, MARCH 29, 9:45 P.M

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Jonny D

FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marilynn Kennedy

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Bon Poison @ Monsters of Rock Triple Tribute show

SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X – White Lies Party

THURS, MARCH 27, 9:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

The Violet Sisters

FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friendly Fyre

SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Experience Hendrix

SUN, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.