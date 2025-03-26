It’s an exciting weekend for live entertainment to finish off the month of March on a high note! Find something to suit every local nite vibe.
There are great events in the country music genre including local talent playing like Lost at the Rodeo and Flatland Ruckus. For those who live life on the darker side, try Attila at the Ritz Theater in Scranton or the Misfit Markets at the Tap at Humboldt in Hazleton.
Scroll through our weekly-updated list below for live music shcheduled in every NEPA town from Pittston to Stroudsburg! All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Local acoustic country artist, Shane Fabiani always draws a crowd with his outstanding voice and guitar skills! This weekend he’s hitting three counties in three days. Find him playing The VSpot in Scranton on Thursday, March 27, then he’ll make his debut at the River Grille in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, March 28. Finally, on Saturday, March 29, Shane Fabiani will team up with Bobby Scott at the Second Wind in Tunkhannock for an excellent live show!
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
THE RITZ THEATER
Attila w/ Butcher Babies, DED, Dealer, Nathan James & Traverse the Abyss
THURS, MARCH 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Kings & Queens of Country – Tribute to George Jones & Tammy Wynette
FRI, MARCH 28, 5:00 P.M.
RIVER GRILLE
Shane Fabiani
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S
The335
FRI, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Flatland Ruckus
SAT, MARCH 29, 9:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Music Room
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Coffee With Lions, The Fiendz and Old Daggers @ Misfit Markets
SAT, MARCH 29, 4:00 P.M.
MUTANT BREWING
Black Tie Stereo
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Cowgirl Pills
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Lost at The Rodeo
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:30 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
Giants of Science
FRI, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jeannie Zano Band
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Luke Stone Duo
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Reel In The Years
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
20lb Head
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Tori V
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
John Simo
THURS, MARCH 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Storm
FRI, MARCH 28, 4:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Abandoned Mind
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cass Noelle
SUN, MARCH 30, 3:00 P.M.
SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY
Unpolished
FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Mike Elward, Howie’s Jam Band, Don Shappelle & the Pickups w/Special Guests @ Sanctuary Serenade
THURS, MARCH 27, 5:00 P.M.
–
Space Bacon
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Succubus – Incubus Tribute
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Texas Flood – A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
VOODOO BREWING
Leslie Toth Duo
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
New Normal @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 29, 9:30 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
Joe Statuto
SUN, MARCH 30, 4:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Tori V Solo
FRI, MARCH 28, 6:30 P.M.
–
K8 Solo
SAT, MARCH 29, 6:30 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Kozmic Kidz
FRI, MARCH 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Blue Mountain Soul
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:30 P.M.
SAND SPRING COUNTRY CLUB
Those Acoustic Guys presents Gino Sings The Standards
FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, MARCH 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Plus 3
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
SECOND WIND
Shane Fabiani & Bobby Scott
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Jumpstart Music
FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
90s Rockfest @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Archer Oh, Winkler, Indentical The Band @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dead Again – Type O Negative Tribute @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING COMPANY
Sydney Paolillo @ Tunes in the Taproom
SAT, MARCH 29, 5:00 P.M.
DIETRICH THEATER
Molly Keiser @ Open Mic Night
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, MARCH 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Burl Millings
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Leslie Toth
SUN, MARCH 30, 4:00 P.M
SLINGSHOTS BAR
The Wanabees
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Beard of Bees
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brady Goldsmith
SUN, MARCH 30, 4:00 P.M.
B3Q SMOKEHOUSE
Chris Matthews
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dylan Moss
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Mr. Jones
THURS, MARCH 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Selwyn Birchwood
THURS, MARCH 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
The McCartney Years
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Classic Stones Live
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Jeff Lewis
THURS, MARCH 27, 5:00 P.M.
–
The Vierling Duo
FRI, MARCH 28, 5:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SUN, MARCH 30, 2:00 P.M.
R BAR
Joey Lannigan
FRI, MARCH 28, 6:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Shane Fabiani
THURS, MARCH 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pennsylvania State of Mind
FRI, MARCH 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
Reach For The Sky
SAT, MARCH 29, 9:45 P.M
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Jonny D
FRI, MARCH 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marilynn Kennedy
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Bon Poison @ Monsters of Rock Triple Tribute show
SAT, MARCH 29, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X – White Lies Party
THURS, MARCH 27, 9:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
The Violet Sisters
FRI, MARCH 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friendly Fyre
SAT, MARCH 29, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Experience Hendrix
SUN, MARCH 30, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.