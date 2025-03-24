A vibrant fusion of West African rhythms, soaring vocals, and electrifying grooves, Kaira Ba blends tradition with modern energy on August 15, 2025 for Harmony In The Woods.

A Harlem-born blues guitar phenom, King Solomon Hicks delivers fiery riffs, soulful vocals, and deep-rooted tradition on August 1, 2025 for Harmony In The Woods.

HAWLEY — Harmony In The Woods returns for its 2025 season with 19 concerts nestled beneath the treetops of Pennsylvania’s Lake Region.

From July 4 through Aug. 30, audiences will gather in a forested amphitheater to enjoy a vibrant lineup of folk, jazz, blues, world music, classical ensembles, and tribute performances—all set against the backdrop of birdsong and starlight.

Find your harmony in the woods—where music meets the trees and community takes root. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 25, and $250 Well and Wild Indigo Sponsors and above have pre-sale access to purchase tickets before the public.

Driftwood coming to Harmony In The Woods

THIS SEASON’S FEATURED ARTISTS INCLUDE:

The String Queens

Driftwood

King Solomon Hicks

Anat Fort Quartet

The Wildwoods

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

Billy Joel & Elton John Revue featuring Wade Preston and Matthew Friedman

Home Again: A Tribute to the Music of Carole King

ABBA Tribute: Mama Mania

Dr. K’s Motown Revue

The Seven Wonders: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Several concerts will also serve as benefit events, supporting community partners including WVIA, The YMCA, and the Delaware Highlands Conservancy, as well as co-produced events with the NEPA Philharmonic —aligning the power of music with local missions. Get the full lineup and schedule here.

“Sitting beneath the trees, listening to music that moves your spirit — it’s a powerful reminder of what harmony truly means,” says Creative Director Jill Carletti. “We’re proud to present artists who reflect the beauty and diversity of the natural world around us.”

General admission tickets range from $25 to $65, with VIP benefit events and special reception experiences available throughout the season.

Giving Tree Sponsorship opportunities begin at $100 and offer a variety of benefits including ticket packages, gift codes, on-stage mentions, and exclusive recognition opportunities, depending on level of support. The popular $250 level offers pre-sale access to ticket purchases, a ticket package and website listing. Learn more and become a sponsor by at HarmonyintheWoods.org/give.

Performances take place at 19 Imagination Way in Hawley. All shows are BYOB, snacks and begin at 6 p.m., except for Sunday, Aug. 17, which begins at 5:30 pm. Comfortable lawn chairs are provided for all attendees, and a ride up to the seating area from the parking lot is available to anyone who needs a lift.

The Foundation for Harmony Presents, a charitable 501c3 organization, seeks to enlighten and engage the human spirit by giving a platform for artistic discoveries and life-long reflection and learning, in our most basic and natural habitat, nestled amongst the trees, at performing arts venue, Harmony In The Woods.