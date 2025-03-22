STROUDSBURG – Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld, acclaimed frontman of the platinum-selling band, is set to embark on his highly anticipated “I Laugh At Myself” tour this spring, coinciding with the release of Furstenfeld’s new book of the same name.

This one-man show will take audiences on a deeply personal journey through Furstenfeld’s life, music, and creative evolution. Book your tickets for this unique collision of the arts coming to Sherman Theater on Saturday, March 29, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Renowned for his magnetic stage presence, Furstenfeld captivates with a voice that seamlessly shifts from warm and melancholy to powerful, evocative melodies that resonate deeply with listeners.

He is the creative force behind Blue October, a multi-platinum band that has sold millions of albums and singles worldwide and garnered over a billion streams. Furstenfeld has written and recorded over 18 Top 40 hits, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated global following.

The “I Laugh At Myself” tour is an all-new, evolved experience from his previous Open Book shows. It features completely fresh stories, songs, and insights, offering fans a rare glimpse into the man behind the music and the stories that have shaped his career. This unique blend of acoustic performances, heartfelt storytelling, and intimate audience interaction makes each show feel extra special.

Launching alongside the tour, Furstenfeld’s new book, I Laugh At Myself, expands on much of what fans will experience in the show. The 300+ page book offers a deeply personal exploration of the inspiration behind each song from Blue October’s recent albums, including Sway, Home, I Hope You’re Happy, This Is What I Live For, and Spinning the Truth Around (Parts I and II).Featuring personal reflections, journal entries, rare photos, and lyrics for every song from these albums, the book provides a profound look at the personal experiences that have fueled Furstenfeld’s music and artistic vision.

Join Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld this spring as he invites you to laugh, cry, and reflect on the stories that have defined his songs and journey. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.

Fans attending the show will also have the opportunity to sample and purchase from Furstenfeld’s new fragrance line, Furstenfeld, connecting with his artistry in a unique, sensory way.