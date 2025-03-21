Opera, a theatrical art form which originated in Italy during the Renaissance, with the very first opera generally considered to be “Dafne” (1597) by Jacopo Peri. So the next time you are a contestant on Jeopardy, thank me later, or on-air for extra kudos please!

No matter how cultured you may or may not consider yourself, I hope you are familiar with the name Maria Callas, one of the most notable performers of the 20th century. Here she is played by the luminous Oscar Winner Angelina Jolie (“Gia”, “Girl Interrupted”). This particular portrayal follows the American Greek Soprano during her final days in Paris where she moved to go lowkey after a once glamorous and tumultuous life spent in the public eye.

A nominee this past year for Best Cinematography Oscar, and winner for best performer Angelina Jolie at The Gotham Awards, this biographical period drama Maria takes place in the 1970s. Is it as crazy to you as it is me that the 1970s are now being considered “Period Drama” territory? As a lover of all types of music, on my Alexa a few weeks ago, I wanted to cook my supper and jam out to some Golden Oldies. When I instructed my Amazon speaker to play Oldies, it played songs by Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen. Not exactly the tunes I was hoping for. I was thinking of something more along the likes of Leslie Gore, Otis Redding, Jerry Lee Lewis, or Ritchie Valens to name only a few of my favorites.

How “Maria” did not garner more publicity is an absolute crime! This small art-house film most certainly flew under the radar. All of this year’s attention and prestige went to “Wicked” instead, and unrightfully so.

Angelina Jolie was note-perfect in this fragile performance. Jolie, refusing to be dubbed over, spent 7 months in total training in real life Opera lessons. Talk about going all in! Unfortunately, it was rumored in Hollywood that her very public divorce and split from Brad Pitt hurt her Award Season chances greatly, as the public at large sides with him over Angie herself. Shocker!

Not even considering myself to be an Opera fan, I still have it on my bucket list to attend one in person someday at The Met in NYC as I think the experience and emotion of the un-amplified music would undoubtably surface my emotions. Hence this very scenario has been silently on my radar since watching the very famous Julia Roberts, Richard Gere opera scene in “Pretty Woman.”

Filmed primarily in Budapest, I really do hope this tiny little review of mine shines some more open eyes on this grand, special, yet largely overlooked project known as “Maria.”

Whether it was salivating over her previous catalogue starring in “Salt,” “A Mighty Heart,” “Beowolf” (2007), “Changeling,” “The Bone Collector,” or “Playing By Heart,” I have always been and will continue to stand in Angie’s corner. If I had my tushy in a seat at this Opera, I would be giving it a standing ovation. Bravo!

“Maria,” starring: Angelina Jolie, Kodi-Smit-McPhee

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.