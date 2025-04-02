Entertainment isn’t in short supply this first weekend of April! There are plenty of spring things to enjoy, whether it’s exploring venues with art & music for First Friday Scranton or discovering a dazzling DJ to give your night-out a killer soundtrack. Scroll through this list to find an live music event to match your mood.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, April 5, with opening act, Burn The Jukebox. Founded right here in Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia Freedom prides themselves on being the grandest, most realistic Elton John tribute currently touring today.
This full band puts on a show that boasts all of Elton’s signature flashy fashion, piano skill, and vibrant performance. In a recent interview with The Weekender, Virginia Franks of Burn The Jukebox said of frontman Doug Delescavage, “He’s just so happy all the time and he just brings all that happy energy with him everywhere he goes.”
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
FIRST FRIDAY SCRANTON
Jake Hiller @ Artworks Gallery & Studios
FRI, APRIL 4, 5:00 P.M.
–
Carmen D. Scrimalli @ Joy World Wealth Partners
FRI, APRIL 4, 5:00 P.M.
–
Jenna Gallo @ Rossetti Estate
FRI, APRIL 4, 5:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Toast – The Ultimate Bread Experience
THURS, APRIL 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Get The Led Out
FRI & SAT, APRIL 4 & 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robert Cray Band
SUN, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.
MUTANT BREWING
DJ BROWNIE – Marc Brownstein of the Disco Biscuits
SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.–
–
Leighann & Company
SAT, APRIL 5, 9:30 P.M.
UNION VAPORS 570
No Take Backs, Redeye, The Summits, Betty White Devil
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
The Grunge @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
SAT, APRIL 5, 4:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Blend @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 5, 9:30 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Higher Ground
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Heads Up Duo
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Jase Mathews
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Austin Savaro
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Facing The Giants
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:30 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Alan Cooper
THURS, APRIL 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lighten Up
FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Vierling Duo
SUN, APRIl 6, 2:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
The Untouchables
FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Eddie Appnel Duo
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
2 ROCKAHOLIX
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
All Day Special, Purple Lung, Scouts Band, Pucker Up! @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Box of Rain – Essential Grateful Dead ’68-’74
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING COMPANY
Just Joe @ Tunes in the Taproom
SAT, APRIL 5, 5:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Dan Engvaldsen
FRI, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
Skyward Fall
SAT, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Burl Millings
SUN, APRIL 6, 2:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Kyle Demko
THURS, APRIL 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
FRI, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Special Characters & Those Dudes
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Evil B presents The Boogie Down, a 70’s Dance Party
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Steepwater Band
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Soulshine – An Allman Brothers Experience
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Stillhouse Junkies
SUN, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
Totally Taboo
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:30 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
The Violet Sisters
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE
Justin Bravo with Special Guest Rick Jayne @ Singer Songwriter Night
THURS, APRIL 3, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John w/ Burn The Jukebox
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, APRIL 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Endless Dream
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Carl Breese Band
SUN, APRIL 6, 4:00 P.
THE RITZ THEATER
Gimme Gimme Disco – ABBA Dance Party
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Honey & Nutz
THURS, APRIL 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Simo
FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Joey Harkum
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, APRIL 6, 3:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X – Wild West Night
THURS, APRIL 3, 9:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
We The Living
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
The335
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
Jay Luke
SUN, APRIL 6, 4:00 P.M.
SERGEI’S
Open Mic Night w/ DJ Downtown
THURS, APRIL 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow & DJ MC
FRI, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ MC & Yacht Rock Night
SAT, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Gone Crazy
FRI, APRIL 4, 6:30 P.M.
–
Doug & Sean
SAT, APRIL 5, 6:30 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Sarah Sings
FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
QBall
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
The Antidepressants
FRI, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Chris James
SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SUN, APRIL 6, 4:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, APRIL 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
D-West
FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
20lb Head
FRI, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Triple Fret
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Trainwreck
FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.
RIVER GRILLE
Toasted
FRI, APRIL 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
Brendan Michael Smith
SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.