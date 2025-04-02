Entertainment isn’t in short supply this first weekend of April! There are plenty of spring things to enjoy, whether it’s exploring venues with art & music for First Friday Scranton or discovering a dazzling DJ to give your night-out a killer soundtrack. Scroll through this list to find an live music event to match your mood.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, April 5, with opening act, Burn The Jukebox. Founded right here in Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia Freedom prides themselves on being the grandest, most realistic Elton John tribute currently touring today.

This full band puts on a show that boasts all of Elton’s signature flashy fashion, piano skill, and vibrant performance. In a recent interview with The Weekender, Virginia Franks of Burn The Jukebox said of frontman Doug Delescavage, “He’s just so happy all the time and he just brings all that happy energy with him everywhere he goes.”

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

FIRST FRIDAY SCRANTON

Jake Hiller @ Artworks Gallery & Studios

FRI, APRIL 4, 5:00 P.M.

–

Carmen D. Scrimalli @ Joy World Wealth Partners

FRI, APRIL 4, 5:00 P.M.

–

Jenna Gallo @ Rossetti Estate

FRI, APRIL 4, 5:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Toast – The Ultimate Bread Experience

THURS, APRIL 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Get The Led Out

FRI & SAT, APRIL 4 & 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robert Cray Band

SUN, APRIL 6, 8:00 P.M.

MUTANT BREWING

DJ BROWNIE – Marc Brownstein of the Disco Biscuits

SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.–

–

Leighann & Company

SAT, APRIL 5, 9:30 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

No Take Backs, Redeye, The Summits, Betty White Devil

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

The Grunge @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

Pennsylvania Polkafest

SAT, APRIL 5, 4:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Blend @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 5, 9:30 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Higher Ground

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Heads Up Duo

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Jase Mathews

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Austin Savaro

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Facing The Giants

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:30 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Alan Cooper

THURS, APRIL 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lighten Up

FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo

SUN, APRIl 6, 2:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Untouchables

FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Eddie Appnel Duo

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

2 ROCKAHOLIX

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

All Day Special, Purple Lung, Scouts Band, Pucker Up! @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Box of Rain – Essential Grateful Dead ’68-’74

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Just Joe @ Tunes in the Taproom

SAT, APRIL 5, 5:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

Skyward Fall

SAT, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

SUN, APRIL 6, 2:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Kyle Demko

THURS, APRIL 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

FRI, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Special Characters & Those Dudes

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Evil B presents The Boogie Down, a 70’s Dance Party

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Steepwater Band

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Soulshine – An Allman Brothers Experience

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Stillhouse Junkies

SUN, APRIL 6, 6:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

Totally Taboo

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Violet Sisters

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Justin Bravo with Special Guest Rick Jayne @ Singer Songwriter Night

THURS, APRIL 3, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John w/ Burn The Jukebox

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, APRIL 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Endless Dream

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Carl Breese Band

SUN, APRIL 6, 4:00 P.

THE RITZ THEATER

Gimme Gimme Disco – ABBA Dance Party

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nutz

THURS, APRIL 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Simo

FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Joey Harkum

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, APRIL 6, 3:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X – Wild West Night

THURS, APRIL 3, 9:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

We The Living

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

The335

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Jay Luke

SUN, APRIL 6, 4:00 P.M.

SERGEI’S

Open Mic Night w/ DJ Downtown

THURS, APRIL 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow & DJ MC

FRI, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ MC & Yacht Rock Night

SAT, APRIL 5, 6:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Gone Crazy

FRI, APRIL 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

Doug & Sean

SAT, APRIL 5, 6:30 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Sarah Sings

FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

QBall

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

The Antidepressants

FRI, APRIL 4, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Chris James

SAT, APRIL 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, APRIL 6, 4:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, APRIL 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West

FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

20lb Head

FRI, APRIL 4, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Triple Fret

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Trainwreck

FRI, APRIL 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

SAT, APRIL 5, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER GRILLE

Toasted

FRI, APRIL 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Michael Smith

SAT, APRIL 5, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.