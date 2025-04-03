What does it take to rise from rookie EMT to full-time firefighter—while also leading Luzerne County Council through tough calls? John Lombardo lives that path—and he shares it straight with first-responder grit and hard-earned perspective.

Bill Corcoran Jr. has an insightful conversation with John, a Pittston City firefighter who also chairs Luzerne County Council. John upholds a family tradition of service—his uncle perished in a 1993 fire as a volunteer—and draws from a career rooted in first-responder calls, COVID’s front lines, and council efforts, tackling infrastructure, debt, food insecurity, and the opioid epidemic.

He reflects on staying composed when smoke clouds every move or when a critical call demands focus—and how that clarity shapes his county council role. He opens up about COVID’s toll from nursing home runs, the weight of those early pandemic days, and why communication drives both fires and leadership.

That firefighting foundation—teamwork, resolve—powers his efforts with 76 municipalities, debt cuts, and stable taxes. It’s kept him steady through council clashes and critics. But this isn’t just about politics or adversity—it’s about channeling it into positive change. We dive into resilience, adaptability, and the strength of open dialogue, pushing for unity beyond political lines.

Fire & Council: Lombardo’s Dual Duty Commands Action | Ep.244: John Lombardo

