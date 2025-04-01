WILKES-BARRE – It’s Polka Time! After resounding success over the past two years, the 2025 Pennsylvania Polkafest, sponsored by Mrs. T’s Pierogies and The Times Leader, makes its debut in the Keystone Grand Ballroom on Saturday, April 5.

Pennsylvania Polkafest is open to guests of all ages! This event promises to be an evening of vibrant music, energetic dancing, unforgettable performances and generational memories. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the party starts at 4 p.m.

Tickets to Pennsylvania Polkafest are on sale now at ticketsalesnow.com. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door the day of the event. Reserved table seating is also available at $30 per person for groups of up to 10 guests.

Produced by the entertainment powerhouse trio of Thom Greco’s Rittenhouse Entertainment, Joe Nardone’s Magnus Concerts, and Jim Della Croce’s Pathfinder, Pennsylvania Polkafest features a talented lineup, headlined by the legendary 18-time Grammy Award-winner and Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra.

Known for their electrifying performances and timeless melodies, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra are sure to bring the house down with a mix of classic hits and exciting arrangements! The band will be joined by Grammy-nominated group, the Polka Family Band. Originally from Southern California and now based in Mt. Carmel, the beloved Polka Family Band delivers energy, charm and crowd-pleasing tunes every time they take the stage.

In addition to lively entertainment, guests can indulge in a delectable spread of food and drinks, including delicious traditional favorites like pierogies. Pennsylvania Polkafest will be recorded live by Service Electric Cable TV for later broadcast, ensuring audiences can enjoy the excitement far and wide.

Pennsylvania Polkafest is an all-ages event, however, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are 21+ including the hotel, casino floor and most restaurants. All guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult, enter via the hotel and convention center entrance and proceed directly to the Keystone Grand Ballroom.