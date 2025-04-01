STROUDSBURG — Come for a springtime stroll in Downtown Stroudsburg to enjoy tea tastings, educational demos, and giveaways during the inaugural Tea & Plant Crawl on Saturday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the first ever Tea & Plant Crawl for the city of Stroudsburg. Each of the five participating businesses will offer something special, along with chances to win gift cards and giveaways to these stellar local stores.

It’ll be a nice day out on the town to shop, taste, learn, and explore ahead of the spring growing season. This event is free, and no registration is required. Learn more on the Facebook Event.

Botanic Plant Studio: Educational plant demos

Earthlight Natural Foods: Tea tastings

Main Street Makery: Make your own free tea blend

Pocono Soap: Local herbal tea tasting, treats, giveaway

The Potting Shed: Educational demos/tastings, free plant for first 50 guests

Visit all five participating shops and get your card stamped at each location to be entered to win a grand prize gift card bundle from all five stops!

The new event for Stroudsburg was the brainchild of Amanda Beam, Organizer & General Manager of Pocono Soap, who organized the Tea & Plant Crawl to get people out and about in the city, embracing spring and nature! She aimed to create a fun day for everyone to come check out the cool shoppes in Downtown Stroudsburg.

“Amanda is the General Manager who just really wanted to create an event that would be great for some of the businesses downtown. It’s a great way to get people out and moving around,” said Tina Matauic, Store Manager at Pocono Soap in an interview with The Weekender.

Pocono Soap offers more than simply soap. The homemade Stroudsburg store also sells teas, elixirs, candles, scrubs, and more all sourced from local and American makers.

“Even though our name is Pocono Soap, we are a small business that carries lots of everything,” said Matauic. “Tea is something that we really love, so creating this, there are a lot of different plant stores and places that have tea.”

Tina Matauic said she hopes that everyone comes out for a fun, free time and that Stroudsburg can continue doing this every year. “Who doesn’t love tea and plants?” she said.