Take Instagrammable photos among the vast tulip fields at Brown Hill Farms. The last day, tentatively, is Sunday, May 11.

Brown Hill Farms has activities for the kids as well as concession stands to grab lunch on-site!

TUNKHANNOCK — It’s tulip season at Brown Hill Farms! Bring mom and the whole family for a fabulous day among the flowers at Pennsylvania’s largest tulip u-pick operation.

Tulip Season officially opened on April 30 at the local farm. Brown Hill Farms is also open daily for Tulip Season while the Mother’s Day Tulip Festival takes place Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 11, the Day of Mother’s Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. as the last hurrah of the tulip season.

This weekend at the Mother’s Day Tulip Festival, partake in the U-Pick Tulip Field and more! This year, come frolic through over 500,000 tulips and spring bulbs in over 60 varieties. The sight is truly breathtaking with tulips in every color as far as the eye can see. You can even make your own bouquet as a gift for mom!

See all the cute farm animals like goats, Highland cows, bunnies, sheep, and horses. There are plenty of photo ops everywhere you look, as well as fun farm activities for all ages to enjoy. The concession stand also offers farm favorites such as fudge, kettle corn, and cinnamon-sugar donuts!

Celebrate the amazing moms in your life with a beautiful day on the farm! From colorful tulip fields to 40+ vendors, from baby animals to live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this weekend’s Mother’s Day Tulip Festival!

See the field in full bloom before the flowers wither away and Tulip Season comes to a close! Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. The last day for this year’s Tulip Season (tentatively) is Sunday, May 11.

Brown Hill Farms was established in 1868 in Wyoming County and offers events throughout each season to invite people to come enjoy the scenic farm at the top of the hill at Avery Station Road. They also host a Sunflower Season, Pumpkin Harvest, and have a Farmer’s Market Barn.