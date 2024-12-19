In this episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. speaks with John Ferguson, CEO of Saxon Aerospace/Saxon Unmanned and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran with over 25 years of experience in drone manufacturing for governmental agencies. John shares his belief that the mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey and other U.S. states could be connected to a covert U.S. government operation.

According to his confidential source—who claims to have physically handled the warhead—the mission may involve recovering a missing nuclear device that was smuggled into the U.S., and is potentially tied to Ukraine’s unaccounted-for nuclear arsenal from the post-Soviet era.

They take a deep dive into the chilling scenario that sounds straight out of an apocalyptic thriller. As a subject matter expert, he breaks down his theory regarding the high-stakes operation involving advanced drone technology currently deployed over New Jersey to locate and neutralize the potential threat.

How did intelligence agencies uncover this alarming possibility? What role do drones play in detecting nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction? And how real is the danger of nuclear materials slipping through U.S. borders? Beyond the nuclear threat, they also talk about border control, immigration, human and child sex trafficking, and technological sharing between US and poverty-stricken nations to improve living conditions.

Join the conversation as they unpack the facts, the fears, and the cutting-edge technology that could potentially be the US’s last line of defense.

Located in Kansas, USA, Saxon Unmanned (Saxon) is a leading solutions provider for unmanned and autonomous remote system technologies for the government, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and private industry. Saxon aircraft support high-level missions such as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), SAR (Search and Rescue), mapping, and inspection.

