Comedians Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson headline Dunmore NYE show

DUNMORE – Here’s the perfect blend of laughter, entertainment, and celebration to welcome 2025! Scranton Comedy Club announced their annual Spectacular New Year’s Eve Party for Tuesday, December 31, at The Holiday Inn, located at 200 Tigue St in Dunmore.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience featuring two of the humor industry’s brightest stars, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson. Known for their dynamic chemistry as former co-hosts of VH1’s “That Metal Show,” these comedians bring their unique blend of humor and storytelling to Lackawanna County.

“Join us for a night filled with world-class comedy, great music, and a lively atmosphere as we celebrate the New Year,” said Owner and Comedian behind Scranton Comedy Club, Kevin Lepka in a press release to The Weekender. “This is a night you won’t want to miss!”

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and DJ Hotsause, one of the hottest DJs out of the The Bronx, will entertain guests until 9:00 p.m. Meanwhile, there will be an open bar in the ballroom featuring a variety of drinks to kick off the celebration from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Then, it’s the live comedy show from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. hosted by Kevin Lepka, who himself has shared the stage with comedy legends like Gilbert Gottfried, Pete Davidson, and Andrew Schulz.

Jim Florentine loves making his rounds to NEPA and is no stranger to a Scranton Comedy Club show, having last performed at The Holiday Inn in February 2023. This multi-talented comedian is best recognized for his appearances on Comedy Central’s “Crank Yankers” and his frequent guest spots on The Howard Stern Show. With a career spanning over two decades, Florentine’s comedic style mixes observational humor with sharp wit, making him a crowd favorite.

Don Jamieson, a celebrated comedian and writer, is known for his work on HBO’s “Inside The NFL” and his own podcast, “That Jamieson Show.” He has also entertained troops around the world through Armed Forces Entertainment, showcasing his commitment to bringing laughter to all audiences.

Rounding out the comedy lineup is Jake Bermel, a rising star from NEPA known for his relatable humor and engaging performances in the Lehigh Valley.

After the laughs, the party continues with DJ HotSause at The Holiday Inn. He will be spinning dance music, taking requests, and keeping the energy high until the early hours. Keep the festivities going with an after-midnight dance party until 2:00 p.m. that will have you celebrating into the new year!

Party favors will be provided after the comedy show, ensuring a night full of laughter and joy. Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, bringing everyone together for a memorable moment.

Ticket Options:

General Admission: $85

VIP Reserved Seating: $100 (closest to the stage)

Front Row VIP Seats with Bar Fast Pass: $150 (only 10 available; includes a wristband for priority bar access)

After Party Access: $20 – Access starts at 12:10 a.m.

Guests are also invited to dine before festivities and enjoy a light menu at The Bistro Restaurant, also located inside the hotel in Dunmore, available at an additional cost.

Scranton Comedy Club brings exceptional live comedy experiences to the greater Scranton area. Owner Kevin Lepka aims to highlight a mix of emerging and established talent, while fostering a vibrant community of laughter and entertainment.

Secure your NYE plans with Scranton Comedy Club at www.universe.com/scrantoncomedynye24