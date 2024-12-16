Everything happening at Mohegan Pennsylvania this NYE

WILKES-BARRE – Endless Midnight returns to Mohegan Pennsylvania this New Year’s Eve once again celebrate the end of the year right and start off the new one in style. From Friday, December 27, to Wednesday, January 1, Mohegan Pennsylvania is hosting their biggest party of the year.

The night of New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31, guests can experience a celebration like no other during the Mad Dinner and Tea Party in the Keystone Grand Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased at the hotel front desk and include delicious cuisine, beverages, electrifying entertainment by Flaxy Morgan, and party favors. Seating times for dinner are 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Hotel packages are also available.

Embers Terrace will be hosting a Wonderland Glo Party on New Year’s Eve from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. where guests can join in on an unforgettable evening filled with shimmering lights and vibrant energy. Throughout the night, guests can sip on handcrafted cocktails and dance to DJ Drew Heaven.

WiseCrackers Comedy Club ends 2024 on a hilarious note with two shows at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., headlined by Jon Fisch. Guests may recognize Jon from his appearances on both The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, Jon has been on Comedy Central and NBC’s Last Comic Standing 4 where he was the New York City Capital One Audience Favorite. Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. show are $25 and tickets to the 10:00 p.m. show are $30. Ticket price for the 10:00 p.m. show includes party favors and a champagne toast.

Let Rustic Kitchen do the cooking while enjoying all-inclusive cooking shows, reservations required!

The menu on Friday, December 27, and Saturday, December 28, includes a classic French onion soup, and Beef Wellington, filled with mushroom duxelles and prosciutto, served with fingerling potatoes, sauteed spinach and presented with a port wine reduction. Dessert is a chocolate pecan pie with a red wine pairing.

On December 30 and December 31, dinner starts with jumbo lump crab stuffed shrimp with a lemon beuree blanc. The main course is peppercorn-crusted filet mignon served with a butter poached lobster tail. Dessert is strawberry champagne cake, plus guests can enjoy Los Señores Cabernet Sauvignon and a special champagne toast!

Breakers is set to end 2024 with can’t-miss entertainment.

On Friday, December 27, Electric City Music Conference award-winning band, Down by 5, takes the stage from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

NEPA based cover band that has been rocking the region for the past 29 years, Flaxy Morgan, plays Saturday, December 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

On Sunday, December 29, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Hoopla Band Lite will perform the best selection of music that promises to keep the good times rolling.

Light up the Moon is ready to party for New Year’s Eve from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. This band puts on a show like no other, with a dynamic stage presence and infectious energy that gets the entire audience engaged.

Guests can also enjoy half-priced draft beer at Breakers on December 27, and December 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Hive Taphouse will also be showcasing plenty of live music and entertainment to ring in the new year.

Bad Liars kicks off New Year’s Eve weekend on Friday, December 27, with a performance from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday night’s stage on December 28 belongs to Chasing Ashlee Duo from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. where they’ll be preforming the best in Rock from the 70s to now.

On Sunday night, December 29, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Until Sunrise will be providing guests with the best party and dance music the 80’s has to offer.

On New Year’s Eve, guests can try one of The Hive Taphouse’s featured cocktails Down the Rabbit Hole, Mad as a Hatter, and Looking Glass while jamming out to The Fuchery from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

On New Year’s Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., experience the Champagne Brunch for $39.99 which includes an omelet station and carved prime rib.

At Molly O’Sheas on Friday, December 27, guests can enjoy a $4.50 Black and Tan from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Blue Moon drafts are available in a 20 oz. pour for $4.50 on Saturday, December 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Guests can enjoy 20 oz. Miller Lite Drafts for $4.50 all day long on Sunday, December 30. New Year’s Eve at Molly O’Sheas includes a live performance from Chasing Ashlee Duo from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. along with featured cocktails Mad as a Hatter and Looking Glass.

Drink specials at Pearl Sushi Bar include half-priced martinis from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, and $6.00 sake-tinis from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30.

At Ruth’s Chris Steak House, enjoy their unbeatable Sizzle, Swizzle, Swirl Happy Hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on December 27, 29, and 30 and 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on December 28. The special includes mouthwatering food & full-size appetizers, hand-crafted cocktails, and wine starting at only $9.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will also feature happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

Visit the Sunburst Bar on New Year’s Eve to celebrate with DJ Tommy, who will keep the party going all night long. Requests encouraged!

In addition to all this entertainment. Five lucky Momentum members will be selected to win prizes up to $10,000 in cash! Learn more about all Mohegan Pennsylvania’s special NYE promotions and all their events on their website.