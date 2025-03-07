The Tisburys are set to release “A Still Life Revisted” this spring under Double Helix Records and SofaBurn Records.

The Tisburys are set to release new album, A Still Life Revisited, this spring on Friday, April 25, with Double Helix Records and SofaBurn Records. “Forever,” their first official single from the upcoming record just played on 979X’s Locals Only show!

“Will it all just stay the same?” asks songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist Tyler Asay in the debut single to launch A Still Life Revisited. He said he aimed for something catchy that everyone can sing along to, and I’d say The Tisburys accomplished just that on this danceable track.

“Forever” contains a lot of fun hooks with bass and guitar bouncing off each other in a new, interesting way to convey an exciting glimpse on what’s to come on the full-length record. This is also the perfect alt-rock release to lead us into the warm season!

“It was kind of the big kick-off single to launch this new album routine,” said Tyler Asay in a phone interview with The Weekender.

Asay explained that A Still Life Revisited is all about looking back at your past and seeing how it’s influenced your life. The lyrics include themes of deep memories, chosen family, and finding home wherever you are. With time and reflection, we’re able to draw from our past and celebrate the journey that led us to where we are today.

“Everything was on purpose for that to go together in that way,” said Asay.

The follow-up single, “Water in the Clouds,” just came out on streaming services and is also now available for listening on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and more. This song is a bright, energetic piece of sunshine with heartfelt lyrics and upbeat instrumentals.

The Tisburys also released “The Anniversaries” as a single in Fall 2024, although it was not yet announced that an album was on the way! All three singles feel like they could be the soundtrack to our own lives — something I want to blast on a roadtrip while sticking my head out the window!

“This is the first time I’ve released anything with a label,” said Asay.

This is also the first time The Tisburys recorded an album in a bona fide studio — everything’s been self-released up until this point. A Still Life Revisited was recorded at Dr. Dog’s Mt. Slippery studio in the suburbs of Philadelphia with their longtime engineer/producer Justin Nazario. It was mixed by Phil Joly (The Strokes, Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey) and mastered by Ryan Schwabe (Beach Bunny, Slaughter Beach Dog, Hop Along).

“We wanted to make a record that pushes together a lot of the stuff we’ve been doing while upping the ante. We wanted to make an album that sounded good on the radio,” said Tyler Asay.

This is The Tisburys’ most collaborative effort to date and they worked closely with their whole team to make everything sing. In an era where bands are seen as an individual, this is truly a “band record” with every member contributing songwriting and production ideas, especially from longtime lead guitarist John Domenico and keyboardist/co-producer Jason McGovern.

“The goal with this record was ‘everything in its right place’,” said Asay. “Every instrument is playing its part, and every song came together like a puzzle”.

The Tisburys’last album, 2022’s Exile on Main Street, channeled iconic 90s radio rock such as Gin Blossoms and The Replacements, while this new one will push into the raw, rustic power of millennial alt-rock music such as The Strokes, Frightened Rabbit and The Hold Steady.

“Exile on Main Street was more influenced by college rock and 90s radio rock,” said Asay. “It still has that power poppy, catchy songwriting we always gravitate towards, but for the new album I was leaning into the 2000s indie vibe.”

This spring, The Tisburys are also looking forward to hitting the road and playing cities they’ve never played before. They are currently booking a tour out in the Midwest for a festival and heading to Newport, Connecticut where their new label SofaBurn Records is from!

On March 15, they’ll head to Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring, Maryland with James Barrett and the Montaines. Then, they have a show in Philadelphia on Friday, March 21, to celebrate St. Patrick’s at Johnny Brenda’s with Bar Dusts, which is a Pogue’s cover band featuring members of The Menzingers and Modern Baseball.

The Tisburys will have their album release show in Philadelphia the first week of June 2025. Then, they plan to return to Scranton, Asay’s and Domenico’s hometown, later this summer. After all that, they’ll start thinking about the next record!

“I love writing, and I love performing music, and I just want to keep doing that until I croak,” said Asay. “The people who inspire me, people like Springsteen and The Replacements, you try to capture a little bit of that magic and that’s what I try to do every day.”

A Still Life Revisited is available for pre-order and they’re also doing a vinyl record release for the first time as well this April when the album comes out in full. In the meantime, get a taste of what’s to come from this talented rock band through their three singles currently available for listening on streaming.

“The goal is to just play as many shows as we can to promote the new album and sell a bunch of records.,” Asay said “Whatever we can do to get the music out there.”

Get up to date on the latest music from The Tisburys and follow along with them on social media for all the update on the way. Tune into 979X’s Locals Only Show every Sunday night with Lazy E from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for more great new music from talented regional artists like this!